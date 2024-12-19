BlackRock® Canada Announces Estimated December Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the estimated December cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada. Unitholders of record of a fund on December 30, 2024 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on January 3, 2025.

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about December 27, 2024, which will provide the final amounts for all funds. The Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit is subject to change. For example, the Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit is expected to increase if the net units outstanding of a fund decreases between December 16, 2024 and December 27, 2024 or may change due to other factors.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund TickerEstimated Cash Distribution Per Unit
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBH$0.04900
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBO$0.05000
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETFCDZ$0.10900
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETFCEW$0.05900
iShares Gold Bullion ETFCGL -
iShares Gold Bullion ETFCGL.C -
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETFCGR$0.15917
iShares International Fundamental Index ETFCIE$0.12541
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETFCIF$0.29662
iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CJP$0.23475
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLF$0.03381
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLG$0.03700
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU$0.22383
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU.C$0.28396
iShares Premium Money Market ETFCMR$0.18700
iShares Global Agriculture Index ETFCOW$0.42274
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETFCPD$0.05500
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETFCRQ$0.14337
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CUD$0.07400
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETFCVD$0.07500
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETFCWO$1.02645
iShares Global Water Index ETFCWW$0.09041
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CYH$0.07600
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETFFIE$0.04000
iShares ESG Balanced ETF PortfolioGBAL$0.23945
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioGCNS$0.20771
iShares ESG Equity ETF PortfolioGEQT$0.21989
iShares ESG Growth ETF PortfolioGGRO$0.24747
iShares Silver Bullion ETFSVR -
iShares Silver Bullion ETFSVR.C -
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index ETFXAD$0.19520
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETFXAGG$0.11413
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)XAGG.U$0.07927
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XAGH$0.19235
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETFXAW$0.39601
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1)XAW.U$0.28034
iShares Core Balanced ETF PortfolioXBAL$0.32838
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETFXBB$0.07900
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETFXBM$0.13259
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCB$0.06900
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBG$0.11900
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBU$0.11400
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XCBU.U$0.07965
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XCD$0.44364
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETFXCG -
iShares China Index ETFXCH$0.27778
iShares Semiconductor Index ETFXCHP$0.10358
iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETFXCLN$0.13774
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioXCNS$0.13015
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETFXCS$0.05372
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETFXCSR$0.38349
iShares Canadian Value Index ETFXCV$0.35635
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETFXDG$0.08200
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDG.U$0.05729
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDGH$0.10155
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETFXDIV$0.10400
iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETFXDNA$0.01212
iShares Global Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index ETFXDRV -
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETFXDSR$0.30154
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETFXDU$0.05851
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDU.U$0.04088
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDUH$0.10059
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETFXDV$0.11200
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEB$0.17678
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETFXEC$0.38513
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1)XEC.U$0.26907
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETFXEF$0.40522
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1)XEF.U$0.28308
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETFXEG$0.17440
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEH$0.16923
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETFXEI$0.23415
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXEM$0.51827
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETFXEMC$0.76683
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETFXEN$0.17020
iShares Core Equity ETF PortfolioXEQT$0.27522
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETFXESG$0.18245
iShares S&P/TSX Energy Transition Materials Index ETFXETM$0.14663
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETFXEU$0.16462
iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETFXEXP$0.30789
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFH$0.24120
iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETFXFLB$0.11000
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETFXFLI$0.48237
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF(1)XFLI.U$0.33700
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFLX$0.47127
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETFXFN$0.14200
iShares Floating Rate Index ETFXFR$0.07500
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETFXGB$0.04900
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETFXGD$0.09773
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGGB$0.03900
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGI$1.11079
iShares Core Growth ETF PortfolioXGRO$0.18425
iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETFXHAK -
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETFXHB$0.07300
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHC$2.44160
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHD$0.08300
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETFXHU$0.07892
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHY$0.08200
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETFXIC$0.23696
iShares India Index ETFXID$0.06560
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIG$0.12675
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIGS$0.24657
iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIN$0.42842
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF PortfolioXINC$0.14043
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETFXIT -
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETFXIU -
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETFXLB$0.06200
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETFXMA$0.00541
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETFXMC$0.20318
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1)XMC.U$0.14195
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETFXMD$0.12097
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMH$0.17831
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETFXMI$0.41032
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XML$0.28753
iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETFXMM$0.64426
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMS$0.13249
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETFXMTM$0.11595
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETFXMU$0.29096
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)XMU.U$0.20328
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETFXMV$0.25560
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETFXMW$0.68309
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMY$0.40031
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XPF$0.06600
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXQB$0.05300
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETFXQLT$0.11162
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XQQ$0.07634
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETFXQQU$0.05173
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF(1)XQQU.U$0.03614
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETFXRB -
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETFXRE$0.07974
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETFXSAB$0.04700
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSB$0.07300
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSC$0.05781
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSE$0.08245
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETFXSEA$0.29837
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXSEM$0.30109
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETFXSH$0.06000
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHG$0.11700
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHU$0.26814
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XSHU.U$0.18733
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSI$0.05954
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETFXSMC$0.43620
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSMH$0.35597
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSP$0.38470
iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSPC$0.13887
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETFXST$0.10570
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSTB$0.04700
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSTH$0.13547
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETFXSTP$0.18687
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)XSTP.U$0.13056
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSU$0.23897
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETFXSUS$0.10445
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XTLH$0.25785
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETFXTLT$0.34258
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1)XTLT.U$0.23934
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETFXTR$0.04000
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XUH$0.17891
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETFXUS$0.31830
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1)XUS.U$0.22480
iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETFXUSC$0.10929
iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF(1)XUSC.U$0.07635
iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETFXUSF$0.10304
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETFXUSR$0.15910
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETFXUT$0.08100
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETFXUU$0.21240
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)XUU.U$0.14839
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETFXVLU$0.13728
iShares MSCI World Index ETFXWD$0.58305

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFLI.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XQQU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XUS.U, XUSC.U, and XUU.U.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the December cash distributions for the iShares ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the iShares ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares ETFs
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1400+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$4.2 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2024, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.  

Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as “S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.

MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.

