Home Security & Monitoring - Subscriber Churn and Retention Report 2024

The security market has evolved to meet consumer demand for choice in systems, devices, installation methods, purchase methods, and monitoring services. Professional monitoring, video storage, and other recurring sources of revenue are critical to the sustainability of a security system or device business. Security providers must attract and retain subscribers, while maximizing ARPU through the delivery of new feature and services that provide real value.
This Q4 2024 study assesses security subscription models, features, and pricing as well as strategies that can aid in subscriber retention.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Security Service Market Segments: Monitoring, Systems, and Devices
- Residential Security Solution Market
- Security Market Customer Profiles
- Security System Market Segments
- Paid Security System Services among Pro-Installed Security System HHs
- Paid Security System Services among Self-Installed Security System HHs
- Security System Service Provider NPS
- High Intention of Subscribing to Professional Monitoring for Security System in the Next 6 Months
- Security System-attached Devices
- Opportunities to Expand Security Offerings
- Competitors Vie for Leadership Across Key Industry Metrics
Security Solutions: Adoption & Market Segments
- Security Solution Adoption
- Paid Security Service Adoption
- Home Security System Ownership
- Home Security Systems Acquired in the Past Year
- Interactive Systems Adoption among all Security System Owners
- Interactive Systems Adoption among Recent Security System Buyers
- Smart Safety & Security Device Ownership
- Home Security System & Service Adoption
- Home Security System Installation
- Installation Method
Security System Purchase Journey
- Security System Purchase and Intention to Buy
- Smart Camera & Smart Video Doorbell Purchase and Intention to Buy
- Alternative Security Solutions Considered, Among Recent System Buyers
- Security System Acquired Not Currently In Use
- Self-Installed System Not Currently In Use
- Security System Purchase Channel
- Security System Purchase Method
- Purchase Method for Security Systems Owners
- Average Upfront Fees for Home Security Systems, YoY
- Payment Method Used to Acquire a Home Security System among All System Owners Who Purchased Their Systems
- Payment Method Used to Acquire a Home Security System by Install Method
- Devices Acquired as Part of Security System
- Devices Acquired as Part of System, by Installation Method
- Devices Added to Security System After Initial Installation among all Security System Owners
- Devices Added to Security System After Initial Installation by Installation Method
- Devices Added to Existing Security System
- Triggers for Security System Acquisition
- Triggers of Security System Acquisition by DIY vs. Pro Installation
- Reason for Choosing Self-Installed Security System
- Difficulty with DIY System Install
Competitive Landscape
- Security System Brand Owned among all System Owners
- Security System Brand Owned among Owners of Systems Acquired in the Past Year
- Security System Brand Owned by DIY Installed vs Pro Installed
- Video Doorbell Brand Purchased
- Smart Camera Brand Purchased
- Paid Home Security Service by Security System Brand
- Top Professional Monitoring Service Providers for Security Systems
- Security Service Provider Net Promoter Score (NPS)
- NPS of Top Security System Service Providers, Trending
Security Service Segments: Pro, Self, and Device-based Monitoring
- Security Service Market Segments: Monitoring, Systems, and Devices
- Households with Paid Service Attached to Home Security System, YoY
- Adoption of Security System Services
- Security Monitoring Service by Installation Method
- Paid Security Services among Pro-Installed Security System HHs
- Paid Security Services among Self-Installed Security System HHs
- Security System Service Provider NPS by Monitoring & Installation Segments
- NPS of Video Doorbell and Smart Camera among All Smart Video Device Owning Households
- Paid Services for Video Doorbells
- Paid Services for Smart Cameras
- Smart Camera: Area of Installation
- Paid Service Attach Rate by Camera Location - Q2 2024
- Security System Ownership Among Smart Smoke/CO Detector Owners
- Paid Detector Service with Security System Subscription
- Stand-Alone Detector Plan
- Smart Smoke/CO Detector Subscription Plan Monthly Cost
- Features of Smoke/CO Detector Service
System Services Deep Dive: ARPU, Churn, Retention
- Home Security System & Service Adoption
- Average Monthly Service Fees for Home Security Systems
- Avg Monthly Fee by Top Brands, Q2 2024
- Length of Continuous Subscription to Professional Monitoring Service
- Changes Made to Security System Service in Past 12 Months
- % of Pro Monitoring Systems HHs that Switched Pro Monitoring Providers
- % of Pro Monitoring Systems HHs that Switched from Self-Monitoring to Pro
- Reasons for Security Systems Owners Cancelling Professional Monitoring Security Service
- Previous Professional Monitoring Service Providers for Security Systems, Among Cancellers/Switchers
- Reason for Switching Between Professional Monitoring Providers of Security System
- High Likelihood of Making Changes to Pro-monitored Security System
- Pro-Monitored System Service Contract Length Remaining, Among Intended Cancellers
- Impact of Contract Terms on Cancellation Plans
- Impact of Retention Incentive on Pro-Monitoring System Service Cancellation Plans
- Impact of Service Pricing Discount as Retention Tool for Pro-Monitored System Services
System Services Deep Dive: Self-Monitoring
- Reason Security System Households Choose Self over Pro Monitoring Service
- Attitudes toward Self-Monitored Security Systems
- Attitudes towards Neighborhood, First Responders, False Alarms by Type of Service
- Promotion to Boost Professional Monitoring Service Subscription
- Reason for Switching from Self to Pro Monitoring of a Security System
- High Intention of Subscribing to Professional Monitoring for Security System
Next Wave of Services
- Top Three Desired Features Beyond Intrusion Protection
- Adoption of Personal, Vehicle, and Wearable Safety Solutions
- % Using at Least One Tested Safety Solution
- Householders Using Personal, Vehicle, and Wearables Safety Solutions
- Interest in Security System Add-on Service
- Appeal of Event Verification Methods: Video, AI, Private Guard among All System Owners
- Appeal of Event Verification Methods: Video, AI, Private Guard by Security Service Use
Security Buyer Profiles
- Service Subscriber Profile: Demographics
- Service Subscriber Profile: Housing Characteristics
- Service Subscriber Profile: Employment, Race/Ethnicity
- Demographics by System Installation
- Housing Factors by System Installation
- Employment, Race/Ethnicity by System Installation
