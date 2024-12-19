BizEquity & Biz2Credit Announce BizEquity Capital to Forge Embedded Finance Partnership to Promote Small Business Access to Capital

NEW YORK and PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BizEquity , a leading cloud-based platform that provides business valuation services, today announced a partnership with Biz2Credit , a leading online small business funding platform, to help secure business financing for its US-based clients.

Together, the companies will launch financing options through an embedded financing solution within the BizEquity platform powered by Biz2Credit's industry-leading Biz2X ® technology. This will empower business valuation advisors to provide a suite of practical capital solutions to their clients quickly and securely, increasing the benefits advisors can provide to clients seeking to buy, sell or grow their businesses.

Many small businesses report that access to financing is the most important factor to grow their businesses. At the same time, the Federal Reserve's latest SMB lending study reports that about 60% of small businesses report being unable to secure the financing they need.

“Convenient access to capital from a trusted business advisor will go a long way to fix the chronic problem of under-funded businesses," said Rohit Arora, CEO and co-founder of Biz2Credit and one of the nation’s leading experts in small business finance. “Our partnership with BizEquity will fuel growth opportunities for small business owners who are using BizEquity and working with financial advisors to value their businesses.”

"We are proud to partner with Biz2Credit with the announcement of BizEquity Capital to empower our advisor users, enabling them to become a key resource for their clients’ financing needs by seamlessly linking the valuation process with funding opportunities through Biz2Credit's innovative prequalification module and advanced underwriting technology,” said Michael Carter, founder and CEO of BizEquity.

The companies are currently in beta with the new embedded platform and are planning a full launch in Q1 of 2025. Firms interested in participating in the beta or getting access to the full platform when it’s launched can inquire on the BizEquity website .

About BizEquity

BizEquity’s mission is to democratize business valuation knowledge for every business owner in the world and for the advisors who serve them. Through our patented Valuation-as-a-Service (VaaS ™) software platform, BizEquity makes business valuation knowledge accessible to millions of businesses worldwide. With the largest online business valuation cloud-based software product and service, and an extensive database, BizEquity's patented platform is used by over 2000+ financial services firms and 4,000 advisors, including TD Bank, UBS, Morgan Stanley, and PNC. For more information, visit BizEquity.com

About Biz2Credit

Founded in 2007, Biz2Credit has helped thousands of companies access more than $10 billion in small business financing. The company is expanding its industry-leading Biz2X technology in custom digital platform solutions for banks and other financial institutions, investors, and service providers. Visit www.biz2credit.com , LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , and X (formerly Twitter).