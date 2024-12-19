Commercial Display Market to Cross USD 93.16 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand and Advanced Display Adoption | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Commercial Display Market Size was valued at USD 52.13 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 93.16 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.70% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Revolutionizing Engagement Digital Displays Drive Growth Across Industries

The growth of the Commercial Display Market is driven by rising demand across sectors, fueled by technological advancements and shifting consumer expectations. Businesses increasingly use digital displays for advertising, information delivery, and entertainment, enhancing communication and engagement. Retailers employ dynamic content and interactive displays to provide immersive shopping experiences, boosting foot traffic by 24% and customer satisfaction by 46%. Digital signage is seen as 84% more effective for brand building compared to traditional methods, with an ROI exceeding 30% and a 400% rise in customer engagement. Additionally, transportation hubs use digital signage for navigation and announcements, while healthcare leverages it for patient communication and wayfinding. Smart city integration and infrastructure development further amplify market demand.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Samsung Electronics (QLED Signage, The Wall)

(QLED Signage, The Wall) LG Electronics (Ultra Stretch Display, OLED Digital Signage)

(Ultra Stretch Display, OLED Digital Signage) Sony Corporation (BRAVIA Professional Displays, Crystal LED Display System)

(BRAVIA Professional Displays, Crystal LED Display System) Panasonic Corporation (High Brightness Projectors, Professional Displays)

(High Brightness Projectors, Professional Displays) Sharp Corporation (4K UHD Professional Displays, PN-R Series)

(4K UHD Professional Displays, PN-R Series) NEC Display Solutions (MultiSync Series, NEC InfinityBoard)

(MultiSync Series, NEC InfinityBoard) Epson (BrightLink Projectors, Professional Displays)

(BrightLink Projectors, Professional Displays) BenQ (ST Series, RP Series Interactive Display)

(ST Series, RP Series Interactive Display) ViewSonic (VG Series, TD Series Interactive Display)

(VG Series, TD Series Interactive Display) Cisco Systems (Webex Board, Cisco Spark Board).

Commercial Display Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 52.13 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 93.16 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.70% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product (Digital Signage, Display Monitor, Display TVs),

• By Technology (LCD, LED, Others),

• By Component (Hardware, Software, Services),

• By Display Size (Below 32 inches, 32 to 52 inches, 52 to 75 inches, Above 75 inches)

• By Application (Retail, Hospitality, Entertainment, Stadiums & Playgrounds, Corporate, Banking, Healthcare, Education, Transportation) Key Drivers • Driving Growth in the Commercial Display Market through Enhanced Digital Content Creation and Real-Time Engagement.

• Transforming Commercial Displays with IoT and Cloud Solutions for Enhanced Manageability and Real-Time Updates.

Driving Growth in Commercial Displays: Key Segments and Trends Shaping the 2023 Market

By Product

The digital signage segment dominate the market in 2023, accounting for 53.1% of revenue, due to its widespread use across industries like retail, hospitality, transportation, and healthcare. Its versatility enables businesses to engage their target audience with real-time information through applications such as advertising, promotions, wayfinding, and customer interaction. Digital signage enhances customer experience and boosts brand awareness, making it a valuable tool for businesses. Its ability to display videos, animations, and interactive content provides innovative ways for companies to connect with audiences, driving growth and solidifying its role as a critical revenue contributor in the market.

By Technology

The LED segment dominated the market with a 48.3% share in 2023, driven by its energy efficiency, long lifespan, and high brightness. Its vibrant visuals make it ideal for sectors like retail, hospitality, entertainment, and transportation, including outdoor and illuminated settings. LED's flexibility in form, curves, and transparency enhances its appeal for innovative installations in public spaces, sports venues, and corporate events. Meanwhile, the LCD segment is set to grow at a 6.9% CAGR due to advancements in display technology and cost-effectiveness. Widely used indoors in offices, healthcare, and education, LCDs offer superior image quality, lightweight designs, and affordability, meeting the growing demand for high-quality digital content.

By Product

In 2023, the hardware segment led with a 54.6% revenue share, driven by its critical role in powering digital displays like LED and LCD panels, projectors, and media players. High-resolution display demand across retail, transportation, corporate, and healthcare sectors fuels hardware growth. Continuous advancements in display technology necessitate hardware upgrades for improved resolution, interactivity, and durability.

By Display Size

In 2023, the 32-inch segment led the Commercial Display market with a 37.7% revenue share, driven by its compact size and affordability, ideal for retail, hospitality, healthcare, and education. These displays are commonly used for point-of-sale systems and kiosks.

The above 75-inch segment, with a 7.6% CAGR, is fueled by increasing demand for large-format, high-resolution displays in sectors like entertainment, corporate environments, and transportation for immersive, impactful experiences.

By Application

In 2023, the retail segment led the market with a 17.4% share. Retailers increasingly use digital displays for visual merchandising, advertising, and customer engagement, enhancing the shopping experience.

These displays allow for real-time updates, enabling retailers to respond quickly to trends, seasonal demand, and promotions. This flexibility, along with the ability to capture customer attention, has solidified the retail sector as a key revenue driver in the commercial display market.

Regional Dynamics Shaping the Growth of the Commercial Display Market

In 2023, North America led the market with a 33.7% revenue share, driven by advanced technological infrastructure and widespread adoption of digital signage across sectors. The region is home to major retailers, corporations, and entertainment venues that leverage commercial displays for marketing and customer engagement. Retail giants like Walmart and Target use digital signage for dynamic promotions, enhancing the shopping experience. Additionally, high-profile events in cities like Las Vegas and New York further boost demand for innovative displays, solidifying North America's market dominance.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 7.1% due to rapid urbanization, increased consumer spending, and a push for digital transformation. Countries like China and India are investing heavily in technology and infrastructure, driving demand in retail, transportation, and corporate sectors.

Recent Development

June 13, 2024: Samsung Electronics Unveils SmartThings Pro and Next-Gen Display Technologies at InfoComm 2024 t InfoComm 2024, Samsung introduced SmartThings Pro, expanding its hyperconnected platform for businesses, and showcased Samsung Color E-Paper, an ultra-low power display designed for effective brand communication.

October 10, 2024: LG Focuses on B2B Growth with Customer-Centric Solutions At a press conference, LG outlined its goal to achieve KRW 10 trillion in annual B2B revenue by 2030, highlighting expansion into emerging sectors such as medical monitors and EV chargers to drive growth and innovation.

February 26, 2024: Orange Business and Cisco Sign MoU to Accelerate GHG Emission Reduction Orange Business and Cisco have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly reduce GHG emissions, including implementing circular economy practices and sharing data on emission reductions, in support of their net-zero goals.

