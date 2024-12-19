BitFuFu Surpasses 520,000 Registered Cloud-Mining Users

SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitFuFu Inc., (“BitFuFu” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FUFU), a global leader in Bitcoin mining and comprehensive mining services, today announced that its registered cloud-mining users surpassed 520,000.

Since launching its cloud-mining website in December 2020 and mobile APP in October 2021, BitFuFu’s registered users have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and YoY% of 67%. So far, BitFuFu has attracted over 150 countries’ registered users on its platform. The top countries driving growth in registered users are mainly from Asia-Pacific and Europe.

In November 2024, BitFuFu revamped its website and mobile app to significantly enhance the user experience and empower users with cutting-edge, user-friendly solutions tailored to their needs.

"The growth in our user base demonstrates the tangible value we deliver to our users and highlights the resilience of our business model across market cycles." said Leo Lu, Chairman and CEO of BitFuFu." This achievement reflects our unwavering dedication to empowering users by making digital asset mining simpler, more efficient, and accessible to all. Looking ahead, we will continue to innovate and set new benchmarks, driving the next wave of transformation in digital asset mining."

About BitFuFu Inc.

BitFuFu Inc. is a global leader in Bitcoin mining and comprehensive mining services, providing customers with one-stop solutions including cloud-mining. BitFuFu received early investment from BITMAIN, a world-leading digital asset mining hardware manufacturer, and remains BITMAIN's strategic partner in the Bitcoin mining and mining services space.

BitFuFu is dedicated to fostering a secure, compliant, and transparent blockchain infrastructure, providing a variety of stable and intelligent digital asset mining solutions to a global customer base. Leveraging its expanding global mining facility network and strategic partnership with BITMAIN, BitFuFu enables institutional customers and digital asset enthusiasts to mine digital assets efficiently.

