The Association of Related Churches Strengthens Global Church Leadership With Major 2024 Conferences

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2024, the Association of Related Churches (ARC) continued to demonstrate its global influence in empowering church leaders and strengthening community ties through a series of dynamic international conferences and gatherings. This year, ARC hosted events across Ireland, Canada, South Africa, and Brazil, bringing together thousands of pastors, leaders, and faith-driven individuals with a shared mission of fostering growth and meaningful connection within their communities.

In May, the Association of Related Churches kicked off its year with the ARC Conference at St. Mark’s Church in Dublin, Ireland. Bringing together more than 300 attendees, the event highlighted powerful sessions led by speakers like Carolyn Haas, Emma Bryant, Randy Bezet, Rick Bezet, and the celebrated worship collective Bayside Worship. This gathering emphasized the importance of building strong, united churches through leadership and collaboration and inspiring attendees to deepen their commitment to spiritual growth and community service.

Canada also hosted an ARC Conference in 2024. In June, over 600 leaders gathered at Calgary Life Church in Alberta to offer a blend of keynote addresses, worship, and breakout sessions designed by the Association of Related Churches. The conference equipped attendees with practical strategies for church growth and leadership excellence. Notable speakers included Adam Smallcombe of Vive Church, Aodhan King from Los Angeles, Wayne Francis of The Life Church, and Larry Brey from Elevation Church, among others. The presence of the Watoto Choir added a vibrant cultural experience, enhancing the sense of community and worship. Attendees engaged deeply with diverse topics like adopting innovative leadership techniques and fostering impactful community initiatives.

In September, the Association of Related Churches’ mission reached South Africa, where nearly 900 participants convened at the Christian Family Church in Boksburg for the ARC South Africa Conference. The conference featured influential leaders such as Tim Timberlake from Celebration Church in Jacksonville, Andre Olivier of Rivers Church, and Chris Mathebula of Hope Restoration Ministries. With a focus on collaboration and community impact, attendees were inspired by powerful sessions and practical discussions designed to bring about positive transformation within their ministries and beyond.

The Association of Related Churches’ global momentum concluded in Brazil with the ARC Gather event at ILAN Church Guaratiba. With over 900 guests in attendance, esteemed speakers Dino Rizzo, Philip Murdoch, Earl McClellan, Steve Gambill, and Luciano Subira led impactful sessions celebrating cultural diversity and emphasizing community-driven initiatives. Participants left energized and equipped with strategies to create lasting change within their churches and broader communities.

Through these events, the Association of Related Churches continues to solidify its role as a catalyst for connection, innovation, and empowerment within the global church network. By fostering collaboration among its leaders and providing practical tools for growth, ARC remains dedicated to its mission of building thriving churches and communities worldwide.

