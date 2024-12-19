HotelPlanner Announces Strategic Acquisition of PetsWelcome.com

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelPlanner, a leading global provider of online group hotel bookings and individual room reservations, proudly announces its acquisition of PetsWelcome.com, a pioneering platform dedicated to helping travelers find pet-friendly accommodations.

Founded in 1997 by Chris Kingsley and Fred Grayson, PetsWelcome.com has been a trusted resource for pet-loving travelers for over two decades. Driven by his passion as proud dog and cat owner, Chris Kingsley envisioned a platform that seamlessly connects travelers with hotels, bed-and-breakfasts, and inns that welcome not just people but their cherished pets.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in HotelPlanner's mission to enhance the travel experience by providing greater inclusivity and convenience for all travelers, including those with four-legged companions. PetsWelcome.com’s expertise and loyal community align perfectly with HotelPlanner’s commitment to making travel accessible, enjoyable, and stress-free.

"We are thrilled to welcome PetsWelcome.com into the HotelPlanner family," said Bruce Rosenberg, Global President at HotelPlanner. "This acquisition allows us to better serve the millions of pet owners who consider their pets part of the family and want them by their side during their travels. Together, we will build on the strong foundation that PetsWelcome.com has created and further expand our offerings for pet-friendly travel."

Joseph Blakeley, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at HotelPlanner, added, "PetsWelcome.com has set the standard for pet-friendly travel resources, and we’re excited to leverage their legacy in creating exceptional experiences for pet owners. This partnership reflects our shared vision of a world where pets are not just welcomed but celebrated in travel." Joseph also shares the desire to work with more trusted brands in the industry in the year to come for additional acquisition opportunities for HotelPlanner.

As part of this acquisition, HotelPlanner will integrate PetsWelcome.com's comprehensive directory of pet-friendly accommodations and travel resources into its platform, ensuring a seamless booking experience for pet owners worldwide.

About PetsWelcome.com

Since its inception in 1997, PetsWelcome.com has been a go-to platform for pet-friendly travel, offering a curated list of accommodations and resources for pet owners. Founded by two passionate pet enthusiasts, the site has built a reputation for reliability, convenience, and a deep understanding of the unique needs of travelers with pets.

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world's leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world's largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies.

HotelPlanner's family of brands includes its flagship site, HotelPlanner.com; its meetings & events-focused sites, Meetings.com; EventConnect.com; and VenueExplorer.com; Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; Eventsquid, which focuses on corporate and association event registration; and Cleverdis, a mainstay in trade show media.

For media or partnership inquiries, please contact:

Tim Gunstone

Chief Communications Officer

HotelPlanner, LLC

Media@HotelPlanner.com