Xtreme Fighting Championships Relaunches Young Guns Series at Kill Cliff Fight Club Live on January 29th, 2025

DETROIT, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC) presented by Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTC: XONI) today announced the return of their Young Guns series, showcasing MMA’s most ambitious new prospective talent. Originally launched in 2020, XFC Young Guns will return Wednesday, January 29th at the renowned Kill Cliff Fight Club in Deerfield Beach, Florida, commencing a multi-event deal.

The XFC’s Young Guns series serves as a proving ground for emerging male and female mixed martial arts athletes that aspire to rise through the ranks and fight in the “big leagues” of MMA, the UFC. Kicking off in January 2025, XFC will present six Young Guns events in the U.S. throughout the year and is in discussions to bring Young Guns to Latin America.

“Knowing the proven history of our Young Guns series and the amount of MMA superstars waiting to be discovered, we identified early on that relaunching Young Guns was our top priority,” said Chris Defendis, President of Xtreme One Entertainment. “We secured Kill Cliff Fight Club in South Florida to serve as our venue partner, and we already have a great group of athletes ready to fight for their future as the next great rising star in MMA. Following the successful execution of our three arena events in 2024, XFC is ringing in 2025 with a brand-new Young Guns live and a series of events that will be must-watch TV.”

"We have been impressed with XFC as a promotion for many years now,” said Jamie Gall, General Manager, Kill Cliff FC. “After having the opportunity to work with them in 2024, experiencing their professionalism, passion, and ingenuity, we’re eager to host Young Guns at our facility. At Kill Cliff FC, we offer the professional environment our athletes deserve and create opportunities for our athletes outside the norm of this sport. XFC's vision for Young Guns aligns with ours, as well as the needs of our athletes and MMA athletes globally in search of a promotion to propel them to the next level.”

The relaunch of Young Guns is a key component of the XFC’s strategy to discover the next generation of MMA talent, serving as the development league for future world contenders and champions.

“We have the team and platform to spotlight the best up-and-coming talent, and we’re committed as an organization to also be a partner and catalyst in the careers of MMA fighters building their profiles and chasing their dreams,” Defendis added.

After a successful run of momentum-building events in 2024, such as XFC Grand Prix II and XFC 51:Evolution, the XFC plans to raise the bar in 2025 by providing more action-packed content and expanding the XFC community. To learn more about XFC Young Guns, buy exclusive XFC licensed merchandise or for information on other upcoming XFC events, fans can visit XFCFight.com.

