Crypto All-Stars Presale Raises $21M for Unified Meme Coin Staking Protocol, ICO Ends in 2 Days

BERLIN, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

New meme coin Crypto All-Stars continues its presale with over $21 million raised.

The project features a staking protocol that allows holders to stake multiple meme coins in one platform, and an upcoming exchange listing is coming in a few days.

Last Stage of Crypto All-Stars Presale Before Exchange Listing

The Crypto All-Stars presale has entered its final phase with two days left before the official launch. STARS tokens are currently priced at $0.0016782 during the presale, following a series of pricing tiers that saw gradual increases over the past four months.

Participants can join the presale through the Crypto All-Stars website by connecting a crypto wallet. The team accepts various payment methods, including ETH, USDT, BNB, and bank cards, making STARS accessible to both crypto-native and new investors.

https://x.com/all_stars_coin/status/1869057134262104464

According to the Crypto All-Stars' whitepaper, the team has set aside 20% of the total STARS supply for the presale. A further 10% has been allocated for liquidity as the token will be listed on an exchange after the presale draws to a close.

The Crypto All-Stars project has attracted a large community during the ongoing presale. The project’s Telegram channel has reached 7,400 members, and its X (Twitter) following has surpassed 20,000.

MemeVault Provides a Cross-Chain Staking Protocol for Meme Coin Holders

The main draw of Crypto All-Stars is MemeVault, a protocol that facilitates the staking of various meme coins together. This platform enables users to stake well-known coins like DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE all in one place, earning STARS tokens as rewards.

This multi-coin staking feature is enhanced by an additional staking protocol designed for STARS. During a two-year span, staking rewards will be distributed at a rate of 2,801.44 STARS for each ETH block.

The team developed MemeVault using the ERC-1155 standard, which enables cross-chain compatibility. This ensures that cryptocurrency users can stake their coins irrespective of whether they are on Solana, Ethereum, or Base.

Crypto All-Stars' strategy for adding utility to meme coins has caught the eye of cryptocurrency analysts. Recently, crypto YouTuber Austin Hilton addressed the project in a video, analyzing how its integrated staking system could influence the wider meme coin market.

About Crypto All-Stars

Crypto All-Stars is a new platform developing a unified staking protocol for meme coins. It aims to provide a unified solution for staking multiple meme coins across blockchains.

Prospective users can visit the Crypto All-Stars presale here.

Contact

Crypto All Stars

Info@cryptoallstars.io



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb8d1546-008d-45c5-9bd4-b34d379ace45