ALBION CROWN VCT PLC

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

This announcement includes information required under UKLR 6.4.6R of the UK Listing Rules.

The Board of Albion Crown VCT PLC (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Richard Glover, Ann Berresford and Richard Wilson, (the “Directors”) have been appointed to the Board as non-executive directors with effect from 19 December 2024. The Directors were on the board of Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (which earlier today was placed into members’ voluntary liquidation following its merger with the Company).

As well as joining the Board, each of the Directors will serve on the Company's Audit & Risk, Remuneration and Nomination Committees.

Richard Glover spent 15 years in industrial relations and HR management roles in the 1970s and 1980s, first with ICI and then with Grand Metropolitan. Since 1990 he has been involved in two private equity backed businesses in the service sector: first in 1990 the British School of Motoring (BSM), where, as MD and later CEO, he took the Company through flotation and then sale to RAC and in 2000, the accountancy training company ATC International, where he became the majority shareholder in 2003, running the business in Eastern Europe until selling it in 2011. He has also held a number of non-executive director positions in the service sector and remains extensively involved with the Worshipful Company of Haberdashers and its education activities. Richard was previously Chairman of Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (before its merger with the Company). He has become the Chairman of the Company and the Nomination Committee effective as of today’s date. There are no further disclosures required to be made in accordance with UKLR 6.4.8R of the UK Listing Rules in relation to Richard's appointment.

Ann Berresford is a chartered accountant with a background in the financial services and energy sectors. She holds a degree in Organic Chemistry and trained as an accountant with Grant Thornton. After a period in audit, she moved into industry and spent over 20 years working in financial management and treasury roles, initially with Clyde Petroleum plc and then with the Bank of Ireland Group. Since 2006, she has had a number of non-executive roles, including positions at Bath Building Society, the Pensions Protection Fund, Thrive Renewables PLC (formerly Triodos Renewables plc), Hyperion Insurance Group and the Pensions Regulator. She is currently a non-executive director of Secure Trust Bank plc. She was previously a non-executive director and Audit Committee Chair of Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC Board (before its merger with the Company). Ann has become the Chairman of the Audit & Risk Committee effective as of today’s date. There are no further disclosures required to be made in accordance with UKLR 6.4.8R of the UK Listing Rules in relation to Ann’s appointment.

Richard Wilson is highly experienced in the asset management sector and was CEO of BMO Global Asset Management and previously CEO of F&C Asset Management plc, where he led the company's acquisition by BMO Financial Group and subsequent integration into BMO Global Asset Management. Richard began his asset management career in 1988 as a U.K. equity manager with HSBC Asset Management (formerly Midland Montagu). He then joined Deutsche Asset Management (formerly Morgan Grenfell), where he rose to managing director, global equities. From Deutsche, Richard moved to Gartmore Investment Management in 2003 as head of international equity investments before joining F&C in 2004. He was previously a non-executive director of Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC Board (before its merger with the Company). There are no further disclosures required to be made in accordance with UKLR 6.4.8R of the UK Listing Rules in relation to Richard's appointment.

The Board welcomes the new Directors and looks forward to working closely with them over the coming years.

Separately, James Agnew, the former Chairman of the Company and Tony Ellingham, the former Audit & Risk Committee Chairman have retired from the Board, effective from today’s date. The Board would like to thank them for their hard work, diligence and commitment during their tenures.

19 December 2024

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Telephone: 020 7601 1850