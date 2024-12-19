Southern Jersey Real Estate Leader, Jeff Quintin, Brings His 15-Agent Team to eXp Realty

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty ®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), is proud to announce that Jeff Quintin, one of the most influential figures in the Southern New Jersey and greater Philadelphia real estate markets, has officially joined eXp Realty. Quintin, along with his 15-agent team and four support staff members, leaves Keller Williams after eight years to embrace eXp Realty’s forward-thinking model.

“I joined eXp Realty because of its innovative, agent-focused model that offers unparalleled opportunities for growth and expansion,” said Quintin, whose team has sold over 5,000 homes and surpassed $1 billion in total sales volume since 1992.

Quintin cited several reasons for the move, including eXp’s lower operating costs, robust revenue streams such as stock options and revenue sharing, and the flexibility to build a sustainable, long-term financial strategy for his team.

eXp Realty CEO Leo Pareja expressed excitement about Quintin’s move: “Jeff Quintin represents the kind of top-tier talent that thrives in eXp’s innovative ecosystem. His vision, dedication, and proven track record make him a perfect fit for our model. We’re thrilled to welcome him and his team as they lead the way in the Southern Jersey and Philly region.”

The Quintin Group specializes in luxury second homes, resort and vacation properties, primary residences, new construction, fix-and-flip investments, and commercial real estate, catering to a wide array of clients. Quintin has also earned the trust of high-profile athletes from the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, Flyers, and top executives in the region.

Quintin’s drive for excellence extends beyond real estate. As a top-flight BMX racer, he is currently ranked No. 10 in the nation in his age group at the highest expert proficiency level.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 85,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, France, India, Mexico, Portugal, South Africa, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, the Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including an innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by FrameVR.io technology, offering immersive 3D platforms that are deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

