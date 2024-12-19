The RealReal Expands to Houston with New Store in Montrose Collective

HOUSTON, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL), the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Houston’s award-winning Montrose Collective project. This location marks The RealReal’s fifteenth brick-and-mortar location and the second in Texas.

Situated alongside premier retailers such as Reformation, Ganni, Mejuri, and Buck Mason, The RealReal brings its unique approach to luxury resale to one of Houston’s most dynamic retail destinations. Nestled between Mediterranean hotspot Okto and clothier State & Liberty on Grant Street, the store is poised to become a key part of Montrose Collective’s vibrant lifestyle hub.

Samantha McCandless, Chief Merchandising Officer at The RealReal, shares, “We've had our eye on Houston for quite some time as we've seen strong growth in both our consignor and customer base here. We were searching for the perfect neighborhood location—one that feels deeply local, serves the community, and supports our continued growth. Building on the success we've seen with our Dallas store, this expansion allows us to deepen our presence and make a meaningful impact across Texas.”

Store Highlights

Consignment Services: The RealReal’s expert team will be available to provide personalized consultations and evaluations of luxury handbags, fine jewelry, and watches. The store’s dedicated team makes it seamless for Houstonians to consign and contribute to the circular economy.

Handbag & Fine Jewelry Valuations: Specialists will be on hand to offer appraisals and valuations, helping customers understand the worth of their luxury pieces.

Store Details:

Address : 888 Westheimer Road, Suite 120, Houston, TX 77006

: 888 Westheimer Road, Suite 120, Houston, TX 77006 Hours : Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

: Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Store Size: 2,727 sq. ft.



For more information or to book a consignment appointment, visit www.therealreal.com/houston .

About The RealReal

The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, with 37 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have hundreds of in-house gemologists, horologists, and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by thousands of brands across numerous categories—including women's and men's fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art, and home—in support of the circular economy. We make selling effortless with free virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off, and direct shipping. We handle all of the work for consignors, including authenticating, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal pricing, photographing and listing their items, as well as shipping and customer service.

Other Store and Luxury Consignment Office Locations

The RealReal's locations span key markets across the country, offering unique consignment and shopping experiences in Brentwood, CA; Chicago, IL (Luxury Consignment Office and Walton St.); Dallas, TX; Greenwich, CT; Los Angeles, CA (Melrose); Manhasset, NY; Marin, CA; Miami, FL; Newport Beach, CA; Brooklyn, NY; New York, NY (Madison Ave, Midtown, and SoHo); Palm Beach, FL; Palo Alto, CA; and San Francisco, CA (Luxury Consignment Office).