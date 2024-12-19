Middle Mile Tech Company WARP to Unveil New Logistics Technology at NRF 2025

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA – WARP, a tech-driven leader in middle-mile logistics, will showcase its groundbreaking supply chain innovations at NRF ’25 Retail’s Big Show, taking place in New York, January 12-14, 2025. WARP’s exhibition at Booth #2412 will feature its full spectrum of middle-mile supply chain solutions, including a powerful new integration of AI, machine learning (ML), and advanced technology that promises to dramatically reduce logistics costs while enhancing operational efficiency and visibility.

WARP’s advanced platform has already transformed the logistics landscape by optimizing every load, every time, while delivering substantial savings. The company’s innovative network includes over 50 cross-docks and 9,650 carriers nationwide, all working in synergy to ensure greater flexibility, visibility, and cost-effectiveness for Fortune 500 companies.

"We are excited to demonstrate how WARP’s innovative middle-mile solutions can help top-tier retailers and e-commerce brands save millions by reimagining their logistics strategy," said Daniel Sokolovsky, CEO and Co-Founder of WARP. "What we’re doing is disrupting a traditional industry with data-driven, AI-powered solutions that deliver unmatched operational performance, improved visibility, and significant bottom-line savings."

WARP blurs the lines between LTL, FTL, and parcel delivery, combining the best elements of each to create a dynamic, highly efficient logistics system. Using its AI-enabled technology and groundbreaking consolidation techniques, WARP brings together over 8 types of vehicles, ranging from 53-foot trailers to cargo vans and even sedans, creating a seamless connection between shippers, fulfillment centers, distribution hubs, and last-mile sortation.

“At WARP, we believe that true innovation isn’t just about cutting-edge technology—it’s about delivering a superior customer experience at every touchpoint,” said Troy Lester, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) of WARP. “By combining AI-driven optimization with a deep focus on customer-centricity, we’re not just improving the speed and cost of shipping—we’re enhancing the overall experience for our partners, ensuring they get the right goods, at the right time, in the right place, every time.”

“This is only the beginning of our technology roadmap,” said Diep Nguyen, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of WARP. “We’re incredibly excited to continue evolving our platform by feeding more data and volume into the network, which will benefit shippers, cross-docks, and carriers alike. As we scale, the increased flow of data will allow us to refine our algorithms, further optimize routes, and offer even greater efficiencies and cost savings to our partners.”

The company’s platform offers Fortune 500 shippers and other large enterprises an opportunity to streamline their supply chains with:

Real-time tracking for end-to-end visibility

Cross-docking for optimized route management

Route optimization powered by machine learning to improve load efficiency

WARP’s tech-enabled solutions help reduce logistics costs, enhance supply chain agility, and increase sustainability—all while improving customer satisfaction and operational resilience.

About WARP

WARP is a technology-enabled logistics leader, focused on transforming middle-mile operations for high-density, high-demand supply chains. With an integrated platform connecting shippers, carriers, and warehouses, WARP provides scalable solutions that deliver unmatched efficiency, sustainability, and reliability. The company’s comprehensive suite of tools—including real-time tracking, cross-docking, and route optimization—empowers companies to cut costs and achieve greater visibility, flexibility, and operational success.

For more information on how WARP can help transform your logistics network, visit www.wearewarp.com