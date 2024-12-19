Mountain America Credit Union Recognized by Utah Business as a Best Company to Work For

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union announced today its recognition as a “Best Company to Work For” by Utah Business. Mountain America stood out among this year’s honorees as the largest financial institution to earn this prestigious accolade, reinforcing its commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture.

This recognition by Utah Business adds to Mountain America’s growing list of workplace honors. The credit union has also been acknowledged by USA Today, the Salt Lake Tribune, the Idaho Press, and Utah’s Best of State for its dedication to employees and community service.

“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized as one of the ‘Best Companies to Work For’ by Utah Business,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer of Mountain America Credit Union. “At Mountain America, our commitment to our team members mirrors the dedication we show to our members and the communities we serve. Creating a positive and supportive workplace allows us to better fulfill our mission of guiding our members to achieve their financial dreams.”

Trent Savage, chief human resources officer at Mountain America, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the credit union’s innovative approach to employee development. “We believe that by creating an environment where our team members can thrive, we empower them to deliver exceptional service to our members. Workplace innovation isn’t just about perks; it’s about fostering the connection of employees to meaningful work, being empowered, and having opportunities to grow and develop.”

Mountain America remains committed to investing in its workforce while continuing to provide exemplary financial services to its members. The organization is dedicated to maintaining its reputation as both a top employer and a trusted financial partner.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $20 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across multi-state region; and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.