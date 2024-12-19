Robinson Helicopter’s Symmetrical Horizontal Stabilizer Now Approved for All Models by European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), Argentina, Japan, and India

TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinson Helicopter Company (RHC), the world’s leading manufacturer of civil helicopters, secured approval from EASA authority, Argentina, Japan, and India for its improved empennage on all Robinson helicopter models. This follows the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) prior approval of the same configuration for the R66 in 2023 and R44 and R22 in 2024. The new empennage includes a symmetrical horizontal stabilizer and tailcone, is now standard on all newly manufactured Robinson helicopters.

Since securing approval from the FAA, the company has delivered nearly 700 retrofit kits, in addition to about 250 new production aircraft with the new empennage. Robinson Helicopter is currently offering a retrofit kit for existing R22, R44, and R66 aircraft at a discounted rate of $3,600 USD through the end of December 2025. Horizontal stabilizers can be purchased through authorized dealers, service centers, or by calling Robinson Helicopter customer service.

The symmetrical horizontal stabilizer is a key improvement that enhances the safety and performance of Robinson helicopters. By improving roll stability, particularly during high-speed flights, it contributes to a smoother and safer flight experience. Additionally, the symmetrical stabilizer helps reduce the right-rolling tendency when the aircraft is operated outside of the approved flight envelope.

“This is a significant milestone in our commitment to continuous safety, reliability, and customer satisfaction around the world,” said David Smith, president and CEO of Robinson Helicopter Company. “This certification is a testament to our team’s tireless pursuit in enhancing the Robinson flying experience and setting new standards for safety and performance in the industry.”

About Robinson Helicopter Company

For more than 50 years, Robinson Helicopter Company has been at the forefront of the helicopter industry by delivering safety-enhancing technologies, including OEM-designed crash-resistant fuel cells, 4K cockpit video cameras, autopilot systems, and NVG-compatible cockpits. Robinson is committed to developing, manufacturing, and supporting the most reliable and efficient helicopters in the industry. For additional information, visit www.robinsonheli.com.

Contact:

Robyn E. Eagles

Robyn.eagles@robinsonheli.com

323-547-5102

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/97e6f39f-6622-4025-bce0-525932cca657

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03fc0ff4-fd26-4c7b-a23d-41f34c25d5a0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be56e968-42b5-41df-b62a-a17690dc55f0

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.