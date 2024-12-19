Myriad Genetics’ RiskScore Study Named One of the Top 10 Significant Advances in Genomic Medicine in American Journal of Human Genetics

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic and genomic testing and precision medicine, announced that a MyRisk® Hereditary Cancer Test with RiskScore® study has been named in the American Journal of Human Genetics as one of its top 10 significant advances in genomic medicine. The study was selected by the Genomic Medicine Working Group at the National Human Genome Research Institute.

The study by Mabey et al., “Validation of a clinical breast cancer risk assessment tool combining a polygenic score for all ancestries with traditional risk factors,” presented a longitudinal clinical validation of MyRisk with RiskScore using data from more than 130,000 women referred for hereditary cancer genetic testing.

RiskScore integrates a polygenic risk score (PRS) for all ancestries with the widely used Tyrer-Cuzick model. The study demonstrated that Myriad’s PRS is a more accurate predictor of breast cancer risk than Tyrer-Cuzick alone. In fact, RiskScore delivered two times the ability to predict breast cancer risk than the Tyrer-Cuzick model. Additionally, Myriad was one of the first commercial laboratories to market with a multi-ancestry breast-cancer PRS, driven by its mission to advance health equity and deliver more inclusive genetic insights.

“We are honored by this recognition, which underscores the clinical significance of the validation research from the study and predictive accuracy of RiskScore,” said Dale Muzzey, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Myriad Genetics. "MyRisk with RiskScore can assist both clinicians and patients in making informed, proactive medical management decisions to help prevent breast cancer or detect it early. The accuracy of RiskScore across all ancestries emphasizes Myriad’s commitment and contribution to health equity.”

"We hope that the selection of our paper as a major advance will continue to drive the adoption of RiskScore by providers and guideline societies," continued Muzzey.

About MyRisk® Hereditary Cancer Test with RiskScore®

MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test with RiskScore evaluates 48 genes associated with hereditary cancer risk to identify genetic changes associated with an increased cancer risk for 11 different cancers. When combined with family history and other clinical factors such as breast density, MyRisk with RiskScore provides eligible patients with a five-year and remaining lifetime breast cancer risk assessment individualized to them.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

