THE NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM PLANS KING HOLIDAY CELEBRATION WITH FREE ADMISSION AND A FOCUS ON CIVIL RIGHTS ANNIVERSARIES

Memphis, TN, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, January 20, the National Civil Rights Museum will commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a daylong celebration inspired by the theme "Community Over Chaos," echoing the principles outlined in Dr. King’s seminal work, Where Do We Go from Here: Chaos or Community? Thanks to the generous sponsorship of FedEx, admission will be free for all visitors, allowing everyone to experience this day of reflection, unity, and inspiration.

“King Day is a time to honor Dr. King’s profound legacy and his dream of the Beloved Community,” said Dr. Russell Wigginton, President of the National Civil Rights Museum. “The sight of thousands coming together on our campus reinforces his call for unity in the face of division. None of this would be possible without the community’s support, particularly our presenting sponsor, FedEx, and contributions from Ford Philanthropy and Dexcom.”

A Day of Service and Celebration

The museum will extend its hours, welcoming guests from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, with a full slate of programs and activities designed to inspire hope and collective action.

This year’s celebration will also mark the launch of the museum’s yearlong observance themed Community Over Chaos, highlighting pivotal anniversaries in civil rights history, including:

2025 is the 60th anniversary year of the Selma March and the Voting Rights Act of 1965

The museum is continuing its day of service partnerships with its annual blood drive with Vitalant to help with the critical blood shortage. Anyone donating blood will receive additional free admission for up to four people on any day in 2025.

For its food drive benefitting the Mid-South Food Bank, the museum asks guests to bring canned goods and nonperishables to help feed the growing number of hungry families in the Mid-South.

“We are excited to restore the vibrancy of King Day that our community cherishes,” said Veda Ajamu, the museum’s Chief Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Community Engagment Officer. “Our partnerships with Vitalant and the Mid-South Food Bank are just a few ways we’re turning Dr. King’s vision into action through service.”

KING DAY HIGHLIGHTS:

Visitors can tour the museum from 8:00 am–6:00 pm.

The Memphis-based exhibit, The Southern Heritage Classic: Celebrating 35 Years of an HBCU Memphis Tradition , continues. It features founder Fred Jones' vision of sustaining and expanding the popularity of the annual sports spectacle featuring the role HBCUs in America, their connections to the Civil Rights Movement, the rise of black athleticism, the rich culture uniquely inherent to Memphis.

A full day of activities onsite includes Main Stage performances by several local artists, including vocalist Karen Brown, Gerald Richardson and more. Live entertainment, sponsored by Ford Philanthropy, will be staged outdoors.

The Community & Family Activity Tent will feature area organizations, children’s activities, and entertainment.

At 10:00 am the museum will share an online presentation for virtual audiences to explore Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as a leader of peace and justice with a fresh perspective on his humanity.

FedEx’s sponsorship exemplifies the spirit of collective action that Dr. King championed, making this celebration accessible to all. Additional support from Ford Philanthropy and Dexcom, Home Depot, and other community partners underscores the importance of collaboration in advancing Dr. King’s dream of justice and equity. Area restaurants and businesses will provide in-kind donations, and several corporations and organizations have committed volunteers to serve at the museum on King Day.

For more information about King Day at the National Civil Rights Museum, visit kingday.org. The event hashtag is #KingDay2025.

About the National Civil Rights Museum

The NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM, located at the historic Lorraine Motel where civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, gives a comprehensive overview of the American Civil Rights Movement from slavery to the present. Since the Museum opened in 1991, millions of visitors from around the world have come, including more than 90,000 student visits annually. The Museum is steadfast in its mission to chronicle the American civil rights movement and tell the story of the ongoing struggle for human rights. It educates and serves as a catalyst to inspire action to create positive social change.

A Smithsonian Affiliate and an internationally acclaimed cultural institution, the Museum is recognized as a 2019 National Medal Award recipient by the Institute of Museums and Library Services (IMLS), the top national honor for museums and libraries. It is a TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Top 5% U.S. Museum, USA Today's Top 10 Best American Iconic Attractions; Top 10 Best Historical Spots in the U.S. by TLC's Family Travel; Must See by the Age of 15 by Budget Travel and Kids; Top 10, American Treasures by USA Today; and Best Memphis Attraction by The Commercial Appeal and the Memphis Business Journal.