Cured-in-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 3.8 Billion in 2030, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) market is projected to witness a growth rate of 4.9% annually from 2024 to 2030, with an anticipated size of US$ 3.8 billion by 2030, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) market which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Click here to get a free sample of the report:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/287/Cured-in-Place-Pipe-CIPP-Market.html#form



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2030 (billion US$) 3.8 Growth (CAGR) 4.9% during 2024-2030 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 7 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Cured-in-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market:

The global cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) market is segmented based on pipe diameter type, resin type, fabric type, weaving type, curing type, coating type, and region.

Based on pipe diameter type - We have segmented the CIPP market based on pipe diameter as <1 Foot, 1-2.5 Feet, 2.5-5.0 Feet, and >5.0 Feet. <1-foot diameter pipe is likely to remain the largest and fastest-growing diameter type during the forecast period. The large demand for CIPP in the <1-foot diameter pipe is mainly attributed to the large installed base for sewer and potable water applications across regions. An 8” diameter pipe is a standard size and has been one of the largest used pipelines across the world.



Based on the resin type - Based on the resin type, the market is classified as polyester resin-based CIPP, vinyl ester resin-based CIPP, and epoxy resin-based CIPP. Polyester resin-based CIPP is expected to remain the dominant resin, whereas epoxy resin-based CIPP is expected to be the fastest-growing resin in the foreseen future. Polyester resins-based CIPP are predominantly used in sewer and stormwater pipe rehabilitation, owing to their high flexural modulus, low tensile elongation, and good chemical resistance. Further, lower costs as compared to vinyl ester and epoxy resins elevate its demand. Epoxy resin does not have HAPs (hazardous air pollutants) or cause fewer VOCs (volatile organic compounds) emissions and is one of the eco-friendly choices for CIPP. Epoxy resin-based CIPP is mostly used for the rehabilitation of potable water pipelines as it’s the only resin that meets the NSF/ANSI 61 potable water requirements.



Based on the curing type - The market is segmented into hot water curing, steam curing, and UV curing. Steam curing continues to rule the market with the largest share among all curing types. UV curing is anticipated to mark the highest growth during 2024-2030. Steam curing enables less curing time and results in stronger finished products. The overall curing time of the steam process is lower than that of the hot water curing time as the transfer of heat in the steam process is faster as compared to hot water. The setup of a steam cure system is also quicker than a hot water cure system, and it does not require large-scale water on the job site as in the case of hot water curing. UV liners do not need refrigeration; hence, they can be delivered directly to the job site in advance. They are 3 to 5 times stronger than conventional felt CIPP liners, contribute towards reducing emissions, and are not temperature-sensitive.



Based on the fabric type - Based on the fabric type, the market is segmented into polyester fabric, glass fabric, and other fabrics. Polyester felt is likely to remain the most preferred fabric, whereas glass fabric is expected to be the fastest-growing fabric in the market during the forecast period. Polyester fabric exceeds the desired tensile strength and meets the ASTM D461 standard at a very competitive price compared to other fabrics. It is considered a superior fabric for optimum resin carriage coupled with high surface tension. Glass fabric is the preferred choice for CIPP where curing is done through UV. The main reason for using glass fabric liners with UV curing instead of water or steam-cured felt liners is that felt curing generates by-products that negatively affect the environment.





To know the most attractive segments, click here for a free sample of the report:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/287/Cured-in-Place-Pipe-CIPP-Market.html#form



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America, primarily driven by the US, is expected to remain the largest market for Cured-in-Place Pipe (CIPP) during the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

Most of the pipeline construction in the region was constructed post-World War II and requires rehabilitation with CIPP, the most suitable method for pipe rehabilitation.

Likewise, the Asia-Pacific region, which has a low penetration of trenchless technology presently, is likely to witness the fastest growth in the coming years, as the market is rapidly gaining momentum in the region.



Cured-in-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Aging potable and sewage water structures.

Increasing spending by municipalities on utilities and pipeline rehabilitation.

Increasing awareness about the benefits of trenchless methods.

High performance of CIPP over competing technologies.



Top 5 Companies in the Cured-in-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market:

The market is moderately concentrated with the presence of over 50 players across the globe. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors including price, service offerings, regional presence, etc. Developing thinner, stronger, and eco-friendly liners, executing mergers & acquisitions, and formation of contracts with installers and utilities are the key strategies adopted by the market players to gain a competitive edge in the market. Also, there have been some major mergers and acquisitions in the industry in recent years, which have had a substantial impact on the entire competitive landscape. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players (arranged alphabetically).

Aegion Corporation (now known as Azuria Water Solutions)

PURIS Corporation

Per Aarsleff A/S

RELINE UV Group

SAK Construction



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Cured-in-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



For Customization or Any Other Queries, Get in Touch with Our Industry Experts at - sales@stratviewresearch.com



Related Reports:



About us:

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that highly specializes in aerospace & defense, chemicals, and a few other industries.

It launches a limited number of reports annually on the above-mentioned specializations. Thorough analysis and accurate forecasts in this report enable the readers to take convincing business decisions.

Stratview Research has been helping companies meet their global and regional growth objectives by offering customized research services. These include market assessment, due diligence, opportunity screening, voice of customer analysis, market entry strategies, and more.

Are you looking for any specific data customized to your objectives? We are just a mail away.