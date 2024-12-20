Today, Koninklijke KPN N.V. (“KPN”) announces the redemption of all of the outstanding € 219,400,000 Perpetual Fixed Rate Resettable Capital Securities issued by KPN on 8 November 2019 (ISIN XS2069101868) (the “Securities”).

The Securities will be redeemed at their principal amount together with interest accrued up to, but excluding, the First Reset Date, 8 February 2025. The redemption will be paid from available funds on Monday 10 February 2025.









Formal disclosures:

Royal KPN N.V.

Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst

Inside information: Yes

Topic: KPN announces redemption of Perpetual Hybrid Capital Securities

20/12/2024

KPN-N

Attachment