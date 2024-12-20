Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

 | Source: Bekaert Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 12 December 2024 to 18 December 2024

Share Buyback Program
On 22 November 2024, Bekaert announced the start of the first tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million (the First Tranche). As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 12 December 2024 to 18 December 2024, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 67 764 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the First Tranche of the Program during the period from 12 December 2024 to 18 December 2024:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
12 December 2024Euronext Brussels8 50033.6334.0833.38285 855
 MTF CBOE4 50033.5733.8633.40151 065
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
13 December 2024Euronext Brussels8 00033.5733.8633.38268 560
 MTF CBOE4 00033.5833.8433.36134 320
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
16 December 2024Euronext Brussels9 84932.8533.2032.58323 540
 MTF CBOE3 00032.7732.8232.7498 310
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
17 December 2024Euronext Brussels10 81632.6732.7632.56353 359
 MTF CBOE4 09932.6732.7832.56133 914
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
18 December 2024Euronext Brussels11 00032.7032.8232.52359 700
 MTF CBOE4 00032.7032.8032.54130 800
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 67 76433.0534.0832.522 239 423

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 948 shares during the period from 12 December 2024 to 18 December 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 181 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 12 December 2024 to 18 December 2024:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
12 December 20241 50033.5533.7033.4050 325
13 December 202460033.5733.7033.4020 142
16 December 20241 44832.9533.2032.7047 712
17 December 20241 40032.6332.7832.4645 682
18 December 202400.000.000.000
Total4 948   163 861


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
12 December 202428134.0034.0034.009 554
13 December 20241 10033.7833.8233.7037 158
16 December 202400.000.000.000
17 December 202460032.7132.7432.7019 626
18 December 20241 20032.7332.8032.6039 276
Total3 181   105 614

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 42 505 shares.

On 18 December 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 156 021 own shares, or 3.97% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


Attachments

p241220E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement