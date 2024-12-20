Biopreservation Market to Accelerate at 18.2% CAGR, Reaching Revenues of US$24.5 Billion by 2033

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopreservation Market: Global Forecast by Product, Application, Countries and Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Biopreservation Market is valued at US$ 5.44 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach US$ 24.51 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 18.20% during 2025-2033. The main driving factors behind this growth include the rising demand for personalized medicine, R&D investments, and growing awareness about rare diseases.





The major players in the biopreservation market, which are profiled in this report, are: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Cryport, Inc., Eppendorf AG, BioLife Solutions Inc., Azenta Inc., Merck KGaA, Qiagen N.V., and Chart Industries, Inc.



Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine



The growing trend of treatment tailored to a patient's unique genetic makeup is undoubtedly one of the significant driving forces of the biopreservation market. Thus, demand exists for the preservation of samples such as stem cells and DNA and also tissue samples for their application in diagnostic and therapeutic areas.

Biopreservation ensures such samples are preserved in viable form for research and clinical use. This translates to more effective, individualized treatments. As patients turn to personalized therapies in greater numbers, there would be greater demand for biopreservation technologies that are adequate, reliable, and strong enough in preserving the integrity of such samples.



Biotechnology Advancements and Research



There has been a growing emphasis on cell-based therapies and regenerative medicine, which has driven a heightened call for biopreservation. Advances in biotechnology have enhanced the demand for biopreservation. This would involve long-term storage and transport of sensitive biological materials in research activities on stem cell therapies, gene therapies, and vaccine development.

For the cells and tissues to have stability and functionality, these technologies in biopreservation include cryopreservation as well as preservation media. The growth in the market of biopreservation would be able to sustain the pace of innovation in the sector of biotechnology for innovative research and medical applications.



Knowledge on Rare Diseases is Increasing



The increasing awareness of rare and genetic diseases triggers the growth of the biopreservation market. Increasing research activities over rare conditions increase emphasis on preservations of biological samples for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. By maintaining the viability of these samples for a longer period, biopreservation provides adequate support to the research and development of treatments in such diseases.

As rare diseases become increasingly better understood worldwide, there would be increased demand for effective biological material storage and preservation since biopreservation solutions in medical research, clinical diagnostics, and drug development would be required.



Canada's Biopreservation Industry



The growth of the Canadian biopreservation market is fueled by an increasing demand for personalized medicine and the trend of advancements in biotechnology. As the country continues to invest in leading-edge research and development, there is thus an emergent imperative to preserve samples of biological matter such as stem cells, tissues, and DNA for both research and medical use.

Secondly, the Canadian healthcare sector is keen on improving the diagnosis and treatment of rare diseases, further increasing the need for biopreservation technologies. The country's strong biopharmaceuticals and biotechnology sectors, combined with regulations, would remain positive drivers for the biopreservation market in Canada, going forward. July 2024 Formycon AG, Polpharma Biologics Group BV, Bioeq AG, Teva Canada Ltd. announce that Health Canada has granted Notice of Compliance to Ranopto for the treatment of serious retinal diseases for several conditions in the country.



Biopreservation Market in France



Growth in the French biopreservation market is very strong because of the robust infrastructural health care system, though increasing investments in biotechnology are further adding fuel to this market. The emerging theme of personalized medicine, stem cell therapies, and regenerative medicine require technologies for biopreservation to store and preserve biological samples such as tissues, cells, and DNA.

These include research in life sciences by the French government, advances in cryopreservation, and other biopreservation methods that are fueling the growth of the market. With a focus on rare diseases research and innovation in the healthcare sector, France's biopreservation industry will continue to grow at an exponential rate in the coming years.



India's Biopreservation Industry



The Indian biopreservation market is growing. It is primarily driven by the increasing demand for personalized medication, higher utilization of biotechnology, and modern health techniques. Gains from India in terms of focus toward regenerative medicine, stem cell research, and gene therapies are likely to drive the development of effective biopreservation methods-the storage and preservation of biological samples such as cells, tissues, and DNA.

Meanwhile, increased awareness of rare diseases, government support to strengthen healthcare, and biotechnology sectors is further strengthening market growth. At the same time, with higher investments in life science research and healthcare infrastructure, India's biopreservation industry will quite likely remain on an expansion spree. July 2022 - Cellutions BioStorage, a research-to-launch cryopreservation bank was launched in Chennai, India. Cellutions BioStorage is a full-service biomaterial storage and logistics company that partners with biopharmaceutical companies seeking to outsource supply chain management for every stage in a product's lifecycle. The newly constructed facility is of first-class infrastructure and encompasses 25,000 square feet.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.44 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $24.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Biopreservation Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Product

6.2 By Application

6.3 By Countries



7. Product

7.1 Equipment

7.2 Media

7.3 Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS)



8. Application

8.1 Regenerative Medicine

8.2 Biobanking

8.3 Drug Discovery



9. Countries

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.2 Canada

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 France

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 Spain

9.2.5 United Kingdom

9.2.6 Belgium

9.2.7 Netherlands

9.2.8 Turkey

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 South Korea

9.3.5 Thailand

9.3.6 Malaysia

9.3.7 Indonesia

9.3.8 Australia

9.3.9 New Zealand

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.3 Argentina

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Saudi Arabia

9.5.2 UAE

9.5.3 South Africa



10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.3 Degree of Rivalry

10.4 Threat of New Entrants

10.5 Threat of Substitutes



11. SWOT Analysis

11.1 Strength

11.2 Weakness

11.3 Opportunity

11.4 Threat



12. Key Players Analysis

12.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12.1.1 Overview

12.1.2 Key Persons

12.1.3 Recent Development & Strategies

12.1.4 Revenue Analysis

12.2 Cryport, Inc.

12.3 Eppendorf AG

12.4 BioLife Solutions Inc.

12.5 Azenta Inc.

12.6 Merck KGaA

12.7 Qiagen N.V.

12.8 Chart Industries, Inc.



