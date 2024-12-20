Flow Cytometry Market Size Projected to Reach USD 11.41 Billion by 2032 - Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Cytometry Market Size Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider, the Flow Cytometry Market was valued at USD 5.34 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 11.41 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.82% during the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Flow Cytometry Market Growth Factors

The global flow cytometry market is experiencing rapid growth due to technological advancements, increasing applications in immunology, oncology, stem cell research, and personalized medicine, and the rising demand for early and precise diagnostics. The adoption of flow cytometry in a variety of research and diagnostic fields has boosted its market penetration. As the demand for better disease understanding, such as cancer immunotherapy, increases, flow cytometry technology plays a pivotal role in accurate cell analysis, thereby accelerating its market growth.

The demand for flow cytometry is primarily driven by the growing need for personalized medicine, early diagnosis, and treatment options in various medical disciplines. In addition, the increasing complexity of biological data and the growing requirement for high-precision diagnostic tools are encouraging innovation in flow cytometry systems. The supply chain for flow cytometry components is also expanding, with manufacturers focusing on the production of more sophisticated reagents, consumables, and instruments to meet the growing demand.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Danaher Corporation

Becton Dickinson and Company (BD)

Sysmex Corporation

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Apogee Flow Systems Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec

Cytek Biosciences

Sony Biotechnology Inc.

bioMérieux

Cytonome/ST LLC

Sartorius AG

Flow Cytometry Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 5.34 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 11.41 billion CAGR CAGR of 8.82% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Market Segmentation Insights

By Technology

Cell-based flow cytometry was the dominant segment in 2023, accounting for 65% of the flow cytometry market share. This technology is pivotal in studying cellular characteristics such as size, complexity, and protein expression, which is essential for fields like immunology, oncology, and stem cell biology. Its dominance in personalized medicine and cancer immunotherapy applications has driven its widespread use. The ability to analyze cell populations with high precision and speed is key to advancing cancer research, immune profiling, and stem cell research, making this segment critical to the overall growth of the market.

The bead-based flow cytometry segment is the fastest-growing, primarily due to its high sensitivity and ability to perform multiplex assays. This technology enables the simultaneous analysis of multiple targets, which is highly beneficial for biomarker discovery, infectious disease diagnostics, and immune profiling. Bead-based flow cytometry can process smaller sample sizes and provide enhanced precision, thus accelerating its adoption in both research and diagnostic fields.

By Product and Service

Reagents and consumables dominated the flow cytometry market in 2023, holding a 45% share. These include antibodies, buffers, staining reagents, and other essential laboratory consumables. The critical role of reagents in daily laboratory operations, especially in clinical diagnostics and research applications like biomarker analysis, immunophenotyping, and disease profiling, underpins their dominance in the market. Innovations in reagents, offering enhanced specificity and higher efficiency, further contribute to their sustained demand.

Software solutions for flow cytometry have emerged as a rapidly growing segment, driven by the increasing demand for advanced data analysis and automation. The complexity of flow cytometry data necessitates sophisticated software tools that facilitate accurate interpretation and efficient data management. Advanced software features, such as machine learning integration for pattern recognition and real-time data analysis, have further propelled the growth of this segment.

Flow Cytometry Market Key Segmentation:

By Technology

Cell-based Flow Cytometry

Bead-based Flow Cytometry

By Product and Service

Reagents and Consumables Antibodies Assays & Kits Other Reagents & Consumables

Instruments Cell Analyzers High-range Mid-range Low-range Cell Sorters High-range Mid-range Low-range

Services

Software

Accessories

By Application

Research Applications Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Drug Discovery Stem Cell Research In Vitro Toxicity Testing Immunology Cell Sorting Apoptosis Cell Cycle Analysis Cell Viability Cell Counting Other Research Applications

Clinical Applications Cancer Diagnostics Hematology Autoimmune Diseases Organ Transplantation Other Clinical Applications

Industrial Applications

By End User

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals & Clinical Testing Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Regional Insights

In 2023, North America held the largest share of the flow cytometry market, driven by its strong healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements, and high demand for research and diagnostic applications. The U.S. is home to several leading flow cytometry manufacturers and is a key player in the development of advanced systems and reagents.

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth in the flow cytometry market, particularly in countries like China, Japan, and India. Increased investments in healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness of diagnostic technologies, and the growing focus on research and development are expected to propel the market's expansion in this region. Moreover, the region's large population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases contribute to the growing demand for flow cytometry solutions.

Recent Developments

October 2024 : BioAffinity's CyPath Lung Cancer Test received backing from newly published flow cytometry guidelines, further validating its potential in lung cancer detection. These updated guidelines support the test's use, enhancing its credibility in the clinical setting.

: BioAffinity's received backing from newly published flow cytometry guidelines, further validating its potential in lung cancer detection. These updated guidelines support the test's use, enhancing its credibility in the clinical setting. March 2024 : Beckman Coulter Life Sciences received FDA clearance for its DxFLEX Flow Cytometer , featuring innovative APD detector technology. This advancement allows for larger antibody panels and simplifies the compensation process, enhancing flow cytometry capabilities.

: Beckman Coulter Life Sciences received FDA clearance for its , featuring innovative APD detector technology. This advancement allows for larger antibody panels and simplifies the compensation process, enhancing flow cytometry capabilities. May 2023: Sysmex Corporation launched its Clinical Flow Cytometry System in Japan, following its introduction in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The new system, including the Flow Cytometer XF-1600, Sample Preparation System PS-10, and monoclonal antibody reagents, automates the entire flow cytometry testing process, improving efficiency and standardization in the diagnosis and analysis of hematological diseases like leukemia and malignant lymphoma.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Flow Cytometry Market Segmentation, by Technology

8. Flow Cytometry Market Segmentation, by Product and Service

9. Flow Cytometry Market Segmentation, by Application

10. Flow Cytometry Market Segmentation, by End User

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

