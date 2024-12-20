India Flexible Packaging Market Report 2024: An INR 1.98 Trillion Industry in 2023 - Market Value and Growth Forecasts 2021-2029

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Packaging Market in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2023, the Indian flexible packaging market was valued at INR 1.98 trillion and is expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~12.11% during the 2024-2029 period.

Factors such as population growth, rising incomes, changing lifestyles, and increased media penetration have contributed to the higher demand for packaging products.It is a progressive method in the packaging market with a better approach and has gained popularity due to its high efficiency and cost-effective nature. This method uses a variety of flexible materials, including foil, plastic, and paper, to create pouches, bags, and other pliable product containers.



Market drivers:



Consumers prefer healthier and eco-friendly packages without having to pay extra, which is pushing packaging companies to come up with economical packaging solutions. Rising household income, along with changing consumer behavior in the country, has allowed the widespread acceptance of modern retailing, thereby fueling the growth of the flexible packaging industry.



As a result of evolving lifestyles, consumers have become increasingly eager to spend more on high-quality packaged products, including ready-to-eat food items, carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, fruit juices, and milk drinks.



Key deterrents to the growth of the market:



Paper, plastic, adhesives, and resins are among the key raw materials used in the production of flexible packaging. There is a huge gap between the production and consumption of raw materials for plastics in India. According to data from the commerce ministry, in 2022-23, India produced 14.31 million tons (MT) of plastic raw material, while consumption stood at 19.23 million MT, a deficit of 4.92 million MT.



Market trends:



To reassure customers of the integrity of their purchases, brands continue to strive to meet high-quality standards and utilize tamper-evident packaging materials. Blister seal packs, pouches, seal bands, and lidding films are just a few of the elements that businesses use to help their clients determine whether their items are secure.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary



Chapter 2: Socio-Economic Indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure



Chapter 4: Market Overview

4.1. Packaging market in India

4.2. Flexible packaging market in India

4.2.1. Market size and growth forecast based on value (FY2021 - FY2029e)



Chapter 5: Market Influencers

5.1. Key Influencers and Their Impact

5.2. Market drivers

5.2. Market challenges



Chapter 6: Market Trends

6.1. Market trends



Chapter 7: Trade Analysis

7.1. Trade Analysis



Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

8.1. Cosmo Films Ltd.

Company information

Business description

Products/services

Key people

Financial snapshot

Key ratios

Key financial performance Indicators

Key business segments

Key geographic segments

Revenue mix

8.2. Essel Propack Ltd.

8.3. Garware Polyester Ltd.

8.4. Huhtamaki PPL Ltd.

8.5. Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

8.6. TCPL Packaging Ltd.

8.7. Uflex Ltd.

8.8. Paharpur 3P

8.9. Amcor Flexibles India Pvt. Ltd.



Chapter 9: Recent Developments

