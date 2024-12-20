Multitude Capital Oyj publishes its bond prospectus; listing application submitted

Multitude Capital Oyj (the "Issuer") has issued on 27 June 2024 senior guaranteed unsecured bonds of EUR 80,000,000 and on 18 December 2024, the Issuer issued subsequent bonds of EUR 20,000,000, in each case, under a framework of up to EUR 150,000,000. The bonds carry a floating interest rate of EURIBOR 3m + 6.75 per cent. per annum and matures in June 2028 (the "Bonds"). The Issuer is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Multitude p.l.c., a listed European FinTech company. Multitude p.l.c. acts as guarantor for the Bonds.

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (the "FIN-FSA") (Fi. Finanssivalvonta) has on 18 December 2024 approved the listing prospectus of the Bonds (the "Prospectus"), and the FIN-FSA has on 19 December 2024, at the request of the Issuer, notified the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen), with a certificate of approval attesting that the Prospectus has been drawn up in accordance with the prospectus regulation.

The Prospectus is available in English together with a Swedish translation of the summary on Multitude's website at https://www.multitude.com/investors.

The Issuer has today submitted an application for the listing of the Bonds on the corporate bond list at Nasdaq Stockholm. The Bonds are expected to be admitted to trading at Nasdaq Stockholm on or about 23 December 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Bernd Egger, CFO of Multitude p.l.c.

+49 173 793 1235, bernd.egger@multitude.com

Lasse Mäkelä, Chief Strategy and IR Officer of Multitude p.l.c.

+41 79 371 34 17, lasse.makela@multitude.com

About Multitude p.l.c.:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Banking-as-a-Service Growth Platform. Multitude’s business units are Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries and offers services in 17 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 230 million euros in 2023. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005 and is in the process of relocating to Switzerland. Multitude is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'E4l'. www.multitude.com







