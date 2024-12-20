India Cloud Infrastructure Market Analysis Report 2024-2029: Government Programs Such as "Digital India" and "Make in India" Fueling Adoption

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Infrastructure Market in India 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increased adoption of digital technologies across retail, healthcare, and financial services is boosting demand for cloud services. Companies are transitioning from traditional data centers to cloud infrastructure to enhance scalability, efficiency, and innovation.



Government programs like "Digital India" and "Make in India" have encouraged cloud adoption, especially among small and medium enterprises (SMEs), to enhance digital infrastructure and foster tech innovation.



Market trends:



In the traditional model, data is transferred to a remote server for processing. However, in Edge AI computing, a compact and streamlined computing environment is established near the data source. This decreases latency and allows real-time analysis and informed decision-making.



Multi-cloud and hybrid solutions incorporate public cloud services from multi-providers, allowing portability across cloud infrastructures. Hybrid cloud solutions help to manage data storage complexities more effectively. The combination allows companies to leverage the current infrastructure while at the same time, adopting security and achieving scalability.



Key deterrents to the growth of the market:



Performance is a major factor when it comes to the cloud infrastructure market. Players in the space face challenges as it can drive away users and decrease revenue if performance is not up to the market. Even minor hindrances while loading an application or web page can reduce profits significantly.



Competitors must strive hard to provide the best user experiences every time. Challenges include inefficient load balancing and fault tolerance.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary



Chapter 2: Socio-Economic Indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market Definition and Structure

3.2. Evolution of cloud



Chapter 4: Market Overview

4.1. Cloud Infrastructure Market in India - Overview

4.2. Market Size and Growth Forecast (2021 - 2029e)

4.3. Market Overview 2021-2023

4.4. Market Overview 2024-2029

4.5. Cloud Ecosystem in India



Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

5.1. Cloud Infrastructure - Market Share Based on Service (2024-2029)

5.2. Iaas - Market Size and Growth Forecast (2024-2029)

5.3. Saas - Market Size and Growth Forecast (2024-2029)

5.4. Paas - Market Size and Growth Forecast (2024-2029)



Chapter 6: Market Influencers

6.1. Market Drivers

6.2. Market Challenges



Chapter 7: Government Initiatives



Chapter 8: Technology Trends



Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape



9.1. Infosys Limited

Company information

Business description

Products / services

Key people

Financial snapshot

Key business segments

Key geographical segments

9.2. Tata Consultancy Services Limited

9.3. Wipro Limited

9.4. Rackbank Datacenters Private Limited

9.5. Netmagic Solutions Private Limited

9.6. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

9.7. Google India Private Limited

9.8. IBM India Private Limited

9.9. Microsoft Corporation India Private Limited

9.10. Oracle India Private Limited



Chapter 10: Recent Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6q7odw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.