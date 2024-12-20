SEALSQ Post-Quantum Cryptographic Chips Deployed on WISeSat Satellites

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced the integration of its latest post-quantum cryptographic chips on WISeSat satellites. This milestone development underscores SEALSQ’s commitment to securing satellite communications in an era of emerging quantum computing threats. See demo here.

This partnership leverages SEALSQ's cutting-edge semiconductor expertise and WISeSat’s innovative satellite IoT connectivity solutions. With the rise of quantum computing, traditional encryption methods are at risk of being compromised. By converting data into light particles and transmitting it through a constellation of satellites, WISeSat and SEALSQ are pioneering a potential solution to mitigate these future vulnerabilities.

SEALSQ’s post-quantum cryptographic chips serve as essential components for securing devices on these satellites, protecting communications between satellites and ground stations from interception. Historically, satellite communications have been particularly vulnerable to cyber threats due to their transmission through open air, making robust cryptographic protections essential for data integrity and security.

The SEALSQ-manufactured chips are engineered to meet the rigorous demands of post-quantum cryptography, ensuring secure data transmission and resilient device performance, even as quantum computing advances.

WISeSat.Space provides low-earth orbit nanosatellite connectivity, enabling global coverage for IoT devices, including those in remote or underserved regions. This scalable technology supports seamless interconnectivity and expansive IoT ecosystems. To date, 17 WISeSat satellites have been launched via SpaceX, with plans to deploy hundreds more to establish a fully operational quantum-secure communications network. The next WISeSat launch with SpaceX is scheduled for January 14, 2025, from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

This strategic collaboration between SEALSQ and WISeSat represents a significant step towards securing global satellite communications in the quantum era, providing businesses and governments with robust and future-proof connectivity solutions.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ’s ability to implement its growth strategies; SEALSQ’s ability to successfully launch post-quantum semiconductor technology; SEALSQ’s ability to capture a share of the quantum semiconductor market; the growth of the quantum computing market; SEALSQ’s ability to expand its U.S. operations; SEALSQ’s ability to make additional investments towards the development of a new generation of quantum-ready semiconductors; SEALSQ’s ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; the growth of the quantum computing market; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ’s filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

