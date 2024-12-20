Blockchain in Mining Strategic Intelligence Report 2024 with Focus on Supply Chain Management as the Main Use Case

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Blockchain in Mining (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global blockchain software and services market will grow from $12 billion in 2023 to $291 billion in 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 55%.



Blockchain applications are limited in mining but include supply chain management and tracking Scope 3 emissions.

The "Blockchain in Mining" thematic intelligence report gives you an in-depth insight into the impact of blockchain in mining, including key players, challenges, and market size and growth forecasts. The report elucidates the growing importance of blockchain in the mining sector along with the progress made by the leading mining companies to adopt blockchain. These detailed analyses are critical in developing effective business plans to gain a competitive edge.

Supply chain management is the main use case in mining



The mining industry's supply chain is complex, and implementing blockchain-based platforms can enable the tracing of materials. With blockchain, mining companies can maintain digital records of the entire mineral value chain. Every attribute can be captured, and documents can be updated when the process demands an upgrade.

Mining companies can enhance their visibility and engender trust within the market, while sellers can share their digital register details. However, robust IT infrastructure and a high degree of digitalization are prerequisites to adopting blockchain. Small mining operations that rely on paper-based documentation will struggle to adopt blockchain.



Blockchain is not always appropriate



The capabilities and drawbacks of blockchain are not widely understood. A poll conducted by the analyst in 2024 revealed that just 24% of respondents fully understood the technology. Lack of understanding, coupled with the hype surrounding blockchain, can lead to misaligned expectations, resulting in blockchain adoption being driven by novelty without consideration for its appropriateness.

Mining companies must remember that blockchain is not always the optimal solution. Implementing blockchain can be complex, whereas a traditional database offers efficiency and simplicity and will suffice for many use cases.



To mitigate the risks of adopting blockchain, mining companies should use blockchain as a service (BaaS) to avoid the high upfront costs of developing blockchain solutions in-house.



