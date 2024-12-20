41/2024・Trifork Group AG announces agreement on partial divestment of a Trifork Labs portfolio company

Company announcement no. 41 / 2024

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 20 December 2024



Trifork announces agreement on partial divestment of a Trifork Labs portfolio company



The shareholders of a portfolio company in Trifork Labs have today entered into an agreement to divest 30% of the existing shares to an equity fund investor. Trifork has participated pro-rata and will continue as a minority shareholder in the company.



Financial impact of the partial sale for Trifork

The undisclosed transaction valuation exceeds the book value of the company previously recorded in Trifork Labs and therefore has a material positive impact on both realized and unrealized gains recorded in Trifork Labs. The transaction will contribute with a financial gain of EURm 9.6 in Q4 2024. More information about the transaction and its impact on Trifork Group will be shared in the Annual Report 2024.



Comment from Jørn Larsen, CEO of Trifork Group

“I am happy to see that Trifork Labs continues to build on its outstanding investment track record in disruptive technology innovators early in their entrepreneurial journeys. Trifork Labs has historically contributed to funding the Group’s investments in organic growth and acquisitions. Looking at our existing portfolio, we are confident that more success stories will emerge in the future, ensuring strong value creation for Trifork Group’s shareholders over time.”







Contact

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director & Head of IR

frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317



About Trifork Group

Trifork is a pioneering global technology partner that empowers enterprise and public sector customers with innovative solutions. With 1,278 professionals across 76 business units in 15 countries, Trifork delivers expertise in inspiring, building, and running advanced software solutions across diverse sectors, including public administration, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, energy, financial services, retail, and real estate. Trifork Group AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com.



About Trifork Labs

Trifork Labs leads the venture-financed R&D activities of the Trifork Group. Trifork Labs has been active in founding, co-founding, and investing in innovative B2B software companies for more than 20 years. Today, the portfolio consists of 25 companies from around the world. Previous successful exits include global successes such as Chainalysis, Tradeshift, and Humio. By centering innovation efforts around companies founded either by Trifork’s own employees or externally by customers, partners, or entrepreneurs, the Group learns about new technologies and new possibilities of software while providing portfolio companies access to Trifork’s technical support, commercial experience, global customer base, investor network, and capital. Learn more at labs.trifork.com.



Attachment