Information on audited Financial statements for the nine month period as at 30th of September of 2024

The Bank earned a net profit of EUR 6.5 million in the first three quarters of this year. The loan portfolio grew by 14.6% to EUR 364 million during the period, while the bank’s assets at the end of September stood at EUR 577 million, or 15.6% more than a year earlier (EUR 499 million).

At the end of the third quarter, the amount of deposits held with the Bank reached EUR 489 million, 16.2% more than a year earlier. Meanwhile, net interest income increased by almost a tenth (EUR 1.5 million) to EUR 16.7 million.

In the third quarter of this year, net fee and commission income of the Bank decreased by 30.4% (EUR 1.2 million) to EUR 2.7 million compared to the same period of 2023. In the comparative period, the net result on foreign currency transactions decreased by EUR 0.8 million (30.4%) to EUR 1.8 million, due to the contraction of the net currency market in Lithuania.

The Bank’s shareholders’ equity stood at EUR 63 million on 30 September this year. Compared to the end of September 2023, it has increased by 14.1%, from EUR 55 million. At the end of September, the Bank had 285 employees, and its customer service network consisted of 25 territorial branches.

