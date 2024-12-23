|Company announcement no. 56 2024
|Group Communications
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. +45 45 14 00 00
23 December 2024
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 51
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 51:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|24,842,951
|201.8504
|5,014,560,316
|16/12/2024
|27,000
|205.9551
|5,560,788
|17/12/2024
|150,000
|203.3941
|30,509,115
|18/12/2024
|165,317
|203.5644
|33,652,656
|19/12/2024
|235,000
|200.9343
|47,219,561
|20/12/2024
|288,472
|196.0895
|56,566,330
|Total accumulated over week 51
|865,789
|200.4050
|173,508,449
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|25,708,740
|201.8018
|5,188,068,766
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.98% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
Attachments