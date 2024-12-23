Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 51

23 December 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 51

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 51:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement24,842,951201.85045,014,560,316
16/12/202427,000205.95515,560,788
17/12/2024150,000203.394130,509,115
18/12/2024165,317203.564433,652,656
19/12/2024235,000200.934347,219,561
20/12/2024288,472196.089556,566,330
Total accumulated over week 51865,789200.4050173,508,449
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme25,708,740201.80185,188,068,766

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.98% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

