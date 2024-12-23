Saudi Arabia Deep Well Submersible Pumps Market Valuation Set to Worth Over USD 93.57 Million By 2033 | Borewell Applications and Agriculture Sector to Remain Largest Contributor Says Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from Astute Analytica research, the Saudi Arabia deep well submersible pumps market was valued at USD 51.37 million in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 93.57 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 6.89% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

Deep well submersible pumps are extensively used in Saudi Arabia due to the country’s severe water scarcity and reliance on groundwater. Saudi Arabia, being predominantly desert, receives an average annual rainfall of only 50 mm, making it one of the driest regions in the world. With no permanent rivers or lakes, the country depends heavily on groundwater to meet its water needs. Of the 17.41 billion cubic meters (BCM) of water used annually, agriculture accounts for the majority, consuming about 90% of the total water supply. Notably, most of this water comes from non-renewable groundwater sources, necessitating efficient extraction methods. Deep well submersible pumps are ideal for this purpose, as they can operate at significant depths, often reaching several hundred feet, to access these critical water reserves.

The technical advantages of deep well submersible pumps market make them particularly suited for Saudi Arabia’s water management challenges. These pumps are highly efficient, operating directly in water to minimize energy loss, which is crucial given the high energy costs associated with deep well pumping. The cost of extracting water increases with depth, ranging from 0.436 Saudi Riyals (SR) per cubic meter for wells 100 meters deep to 0.658 SR for deeper wells. Submersible pumps are designed to handle these depths effectively, ensuring reliable water supply for agricultural and rural needs. Additionally, their durability and ability to function in harsh environments make them indispensable in Saudi Arabia’s arid climate, where groundwater is often the only viable water source.

The Saudi government’s policies further drive the adoption of deep well submersible pumps. The National Water Strategy emphasizes sustainable water use and efficient water demand management. While desalination plants and wastewater treatment facilities are being developed with an $80 billion investment, groundwater extraction remains critical, especially for agriculture. Deep well submersible pumps align with these goals by providing a sustainable and efficient solution for groundwater extraction. Their role in addressing the Kingdom’s water scarcity challenges highlights their importance in ensuring water security in one of the world’s most water-stressed regions.

Key Findings in Saudi Arabia Deep Well Submersible Pumps Market

Market Forecast (2033) USD 93.57 million CAGR 6.89% By Operation Stage Single Stage (72.08%) By Material Stainless Steel (56.99%) By Power Under 10 kW (31.97%) By Installation Vertical (56.17%) By Application Borewell (42.97%) By End User Agriculture (36.66%) Top Drivers Growing water scarcity prompting deeper groundwater extraction for expanding population needs.

Government investment boosting agriculture, increasing demand for efficient irrigation pumps.

Industrial growth necessitating reliable water supply systems for operational continuity. Top Trends Adoption of advanced, high-capacity submersible pumps reaching greater depths efficiently.

Integration of IoT and remote monitoring in pump systems for optimized performance.

Shift towards energy-efficient pumps aligning with sustainability and cost reduction goals. Top Challenges Depleting groundwater levels making extraction increasingly difficult and costly.

High capital costs for advanced pump technologies limiting accessibility for some users.

Harsh environmental conditions causing maintenance and longevity issues for pumps.

Agriculture Sector Drives Saudi Arabia’s Deep Well Submersible Pumps Market Revenue Growth

The agriculture sector contributes over 36% of the revenue to Saudi Arabia’s deep well submersible pumps market, primarily due to the country’s heavy dependence on groundwater for irrigation. Agriculture accounts for nearly 85% of Saudi Arabia’s total water consumption, and with limited surface water resources, deep well pumps are critical for accessing groundwater reserves. The sector supports the cultivation of key crops like wheat, alfalfa, and dates, which collectively cover over 1.6 million hectares of farmland. With water-intensive crops requiring high-efficiency irrigation systems, deep well submersible pumps are indispensable for maintaining agricultural productivity across the country.

Government initiatives further fuel demand as Saudi Arabia prioritizes agricultural development to enhance food security. Programs like the Saudi Vision 2030 aim to increase domestic food production and reduce reliance on imports, leading to significant investments in irrigation infrastructure. For instance, the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture has allocated around SAR 10 billion for improving irrigation systems in rural areas. The essential role of deep well submersible pumps market in providing efficient water extraction makes them a backbone of the country’s agricultural expansion. Additionally, over 90% of rural farming communities rely on these pumps to sustain crop yields in remote areas.

The arid climate and scarcity of renewable water sources make groundwater extraction a necessity for the agricultural sector. Deep well submersible pumps are ideal for accessing water from depths exceeding 300 meters, ensuring a steady supply even in drought-prone regions. Additionally, the rising demand for precision irrigation systems, which offer improved efficiency and reduced water wastage, has further increased the adoption of high-performance submersible pumps. Prominent manufacturers such as Grundfos and Sulzer are catering to this demand by offering pumps tailored to the specific challenges of Saudi Arabia’s agriculture, solidifying agriculture's dominance in the market.

Borewell Applications Dominate the Saudi Arabia Market, Poised to Account For Over 42.97% Market Share

The borewell category stands out as the dominant application for deep well submersible pumps market in Saudi Arabia due to the country’s reliance on groundwater resources. Saudi Arabia has over 3,000 active borewells, supplying water for critical uses including drinking water, irrigation, and livestock farming. Borewell systems are particularly efficient in accessing deep aquifers, which are a primary source of water for both urban and rural areas. With groundwater accounting for nearly 90% of the country’s total water resources, borewells remain a lifeline for the country’s water supply infrastructure, driving the demand for advanced submersible pumps.

Economic factors, such as the cost-effectiveness of borewell systems compared to desalination plants, also contribute to their dominance. Drilling a borewell in rural areas typically costs between SAR 30,000 and SAR 50,000, making it a more affordable option for communities and small-scale farmers. Additionally, borewells play a critical role in urban water supply systems, particularly in cities like Riyadh and Jeddah, where municipal water systems depend on deep aquifers to meet increasing demand. The borewell category also supports Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas industry, providing water for secondary recovery techniques and drilling operations.

Social factors, such as the need for reliable water sources in rural areas, further drive the demand for borewell applications in the country’s deep well submersible pumps market. Over 5 million residents in rural regions rely on borewells for their daily water requirements, as alternative sources like surface water or desalinated water are either unavailable or too expensive. The government’s investment in water infrastructure, including subsidies for borewell drilling and pump installations, has also encouraged widespread adoption. Manufacturers like Wilo and KSB have introduced durable submersible pumps specifically designed for borewell applications in Saudi Arabia, ensuring efficient performance and reliability even in harsh conditions.

Riyadh and Dammam: Key Contributors to Saudi Arabia’s Deep Well Submersible Pumps Market, Collectively Hold Over 52% Market Share

Riyadh and Dammam lead the deep well submersible pumps market in Saudi Arabia, driven by their significant contributions to agriculture, industrial development, and urban water supply. Riyadh, being the capital and largest city, accounts for over 25% of the country’s water consumption. The city relies heavily on groundwater resources to meet the water needs of its population of over 7 million residents. Submersible pumps play a crucial role in supplying water for municipal systems, as Riyadh’s growing demand for potable water requires efficient extraction from deep aquifers. Similarly, Dammam’s location in the Eastern Province makes it a hub for oil and gas operations, further boosting the demand for industrial-grade submersible pumps.

In Riyadh, agriculture in the surrounding regions also drives pump usage. The Najd Plateau, which surrounds the city, is home to extensive farmland producing crops like wheat and barley. Farmers in this regional deep well submersible pumps market depend on deep well submersible pumps to irrigate fields, especially given the limited availability of surface water. In Dammam, industrial activities, including petrochemical production and oil refining, rely on submersible pumps for water extraction and wastewater management. With the Eastern Province contributing over 50% of Saudi Arabia’s oil production, Dammam alone supports over 1,500 industrial facilities that depend on reliable water pumping systems.

The government’s focus on urban development and infrastructure projects in Riyadh and Dammam has further accelerated the demand for submersible pumps. For instance, the Riyadh Metro project and the King Salman Energy Park in Dammam have created additional requirements for water management systems, including deep well pumps. Leading manufacturers such as Flowserve and Xylem have established strong distribution networks in these cities, ensuring their dominance in the Saudi Arabian market for submersible pumps.

Saudi Arabia Deep Well Submersible Pumps Market Key Players:

Grundfos

Flowserve Corporation

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

Sulzer Ltd

Wilo SE

Xylem Inc.

Ebara Corporation

Atlas Copco Group

Others Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Operation Stage

Single Stage

Multistage

By Installation

Horizontal

Vetrical

Dual Operation

By Material

Stainless Steel Suitable for 4 inch well Suitable for 6 inch well Suitable for 8 inch and above well

Bronze

Others

By Power

Under 10 kW

10 kW - 20 kW

20 kW - 30 kW

30 kW - 40 kW

40 kW - 50 kW

Above 50 kW

By Application

Water Supply for Irrigation

Borewell

Pressure Boosting

Others

By End User

Residential

Agriculture

Commercial

Industrial

By Provinces

Riyadh

Makkah

Medina

Tabuk

Jeddah

Dammam

Rest of Saudi Arabia

