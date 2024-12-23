Discover the EIOB (EIOB) Listing on XT

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are honored to announce that EIOB (EIOB) has been listed on XT . EIOB/USDT trading pair will be opened in Innovation Zone.

About EIOB (EIOB)

EIOB aims to create a transparent and secure digital economy by leveraging blockchain technology. Its mission is to revolutionize finance and asset management, offering new opportunities for global users and bridging the digital divide to foster sustainable economic growth.

The vision for EIOB is a future where a secure, sustainable digital economy empowers individuals and organizations worldwide. By establishing a transparent financial system, EIOB seeks to unlock new opportunities for global economic participation and contribute to the seamless integration of traditional and digital assets.

To achieve these goals, EIOB is focused on three main strategies. First, it is developing a high-performance blockchain ecosystem using a Proof of Authority (PoA) network to create a reliable digital infrastructure that promotes economic growth and ecosystem participation. Second, EIOB is integrating stablecoin exchange platforms within a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) framework, facilitating efficient and secure cross-border transactions. Lastly, EIOB is enabling the fractional ownership and tokenized trading of traditionally illiquid assets like real estate and art, improving transparency, reducing barriers to entry, and fostering wider investment participation.

Through this listing, both $EIOB and XT Exchange aim to contribute to the growth of a secure, decentralized financial ecosystem, unlocking new opportunities for global users and showcasing the transformative potential of blockchain technology.

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves nearly 8 million registered users, with over 1,000,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in its ecosystem. The platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs, offering various trading options such as spot trading, margin trading, and futures trading.

As the world’s first social-infused digital asset trading platform, XT.COM is dedicated to providing a secure, trusted, and user-friendly trading experience. Our mission is to empower users to explore the limitless possibilities of blockchain technology.

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Listing@xt.com

EIOB (EIOB)

eiob@eiob.io

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.