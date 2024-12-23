Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 51 2024
On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 13/12/2024
|345,287
|558.11
|192,707,988
|Monday, 16 December 2024
|2,000
|538.24
|1,076,480
|Tuesday, 17 December 2024
|2,000
|530.18
|1,060,360
|Wednesday, 18 December 2024
|2,000
|532.19
|1,064,380
|Thursday, 19 December 2024
|2,200
|528.56
|1,162,832
|Friday, 20 December 2024
|2,800
|525.31
|1,470,868
|In the period 16/12/2024 - 20/12/2024
|11,000
|530.45
|5,834,920
|Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 20/12/2024
|356,287
|557.26
|198,542,908
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,967,213 treasury shares corresponding to 7.87% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachments