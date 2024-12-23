Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 51 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of sharesAverage priceAmount  
Accumulated until 13/12/2024345,287558.11192,707,988  
Monday, 16 December 20242,000538.241,076,480  
Tuesday, 17 December 20242,000530.181,060,360  
Wednesday, 18 December 20242,000532.191,064,380  
Thursday, 19 December 20242,200528.561,162,832  
Friday, 20 December 20242,800525.311,470,868  
In the period 16/12/2024 - 20/12/202411,000530.455,834,920  
Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 20/12/2024356,287557.26198,542,908  
      
Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,967,213 treasury shares corresponding to 7.87% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

