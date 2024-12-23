LGI Homes Celebrates Major Milestone with 75,000th Home Closing

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the closing of the Company’s 75,000th home. This significant achievement reflects the Company’s unwavering commitment to providing affordable, high-quality homes to families across the country.

“Closing 75,000 homes is a remarkable milestone for LGI Homes and a testament to the dedication and passion of our entire team,” said Eric Lipar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LGI Homes. “Since our founding in 2003, our mission has been to provide an affordable alternative to renting that would enable thousands of families nationwide to achieve the dream of homeownership. This accomplishment is a direct reflection of the success of that mission.”

“We are deeply grateful to our [75,000] customers for trusting us with one of the most important decisions of their lives,” added Lipar. “We also want to thank our talented employees and partners. We could not have achieved this milestone without their dedication to our mission of changing lives, one home at a time.”

As LGI Homes celebrates this milestone, the Company remains focused on its mission to provide value, quality, and exceptional customer service to homebuyers across the United States. With a forward-thinking approach and a dedication to innovation, LGI Homes is poised for continued success and growth.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

