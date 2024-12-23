MiningNewsWire is the Official Newswire of VRIC

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a multifaceted communications organization connecting companies to the investment community through 60+ brands, today announces it has been selected as the official media partner for the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (“VRIC”), organized by Cambridge House International , a leading producer of resource investing and technology conferences in North America. MiningNewsWire (“MNW”), a subsidiary of IBN, will serve as the official newswire for the event. The conference will take place on January 19-20, 2025, at the Vancouver Convention Centre West, 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC, Canada.

VRIC is a premier industry event that brings together C-suite leadership, seasoned investors, and mining executives with deep expertise in the resource investing and commodities sectors. The event will feature 120+ renowned speakers, 300+ hand-picked mining companies, and over 9,000 attendees from around the world.

IBN and MiningNewsWire will provide extensive virtual coverage, including syndicated content distributed through IBN’s network of more than 5,000 strategic partners. Social media promotion will leverage IBN’s accounts, which collectively reach over 2 million followers across various platforms. In collaboration with its network of 60+ investor-oriented brands, IBN will use its comprehensive corporate communications solutions and outreach strategies to enhance the visibility of conference participants among online investors and target audiences.

Jay Martin, CEO and President of Cambridge House and Host of the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, said, "The upcoming VRIC conference is a truly unique event offering world-class educational and networking opportunities, as well as collaborative chances throughout the resource investing landscape. Several evolving factors in the global economy are combining to usher in the next major bull run in the commodities sector. With rapidly accelerating emerging market growth, intensifying geopolitical tensions, rising demand for green electrification, and the emergence of monetary alternatives to the dollar, we’re at the beginning of a lasting super-cycle. Global investors seeking lucrative transactions and high-powered deal-making will be in attendance. We are excited to collaborate with IBN and look forward to leveraging their professional expertise to reach a broader audience and generate greater public engagement."

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations for IBN, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with Cambridge House International for January’s flagship conference. VRIC is North America's leading resource investing conference, attracting thousands of top professionals from across the globe. With a stellar lineup of speakers, hundreds of leading exhibitors, and numerous collaboration opportunities, Cambridge House has earned a reputation for hosting highly productive and engaging events. At IBN, we will strategically leverage our expansive network of publishing partners and social media channels to target expert investors worldwide. We look forward to working closely with their experienced team to elevate the visibility of this highly anticipated event."

Given the dynamic nature of the investment landscape, particularly in the resource-investing sectors, VRIC will serve as the ideal platform to guide investors in navigating this challenging environment. The two-day conference will also feature one-on-one private meetings between executive management of attending companies and commodity investors to unlock new pathways of value.

For additional details about the event, visit https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 18+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

