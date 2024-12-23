Store Closing Sales Begin at All Big Lots Locations

Boston, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, in a joint venture with Hilco Consumer - Retail and Tiger Capital Group, began store closing sales at all 869 Big Lots locations.

The U.S. closeout retailer is offering up to 25% off original prices on all merchandise and 50% off a great selection of Christmas and harvest offerings. Stores are fully stocked with an outstanding variety of toys, home décor, furniture, apparel and more.

“New arrivals in seasonal merchandise are on sale just in time for customers to buy gifts that are sure to delight everyone on their holiday shopping list at incredible savings,” said Durien Sanchez, Managing Director, Retail at Gordon Brothers. “Visit your nearest Big Lots store location to take full advantage of the best selection of discounted merchandise before it sells out.”

The discounts will apply at retail stores only and will not be available online. All sales are final during the store closing event.

To locate the nearest store visit Big Lots' website.

