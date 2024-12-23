Nanterre, December 23rd, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from December 16th to December 20th, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From December 16th to December 20th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 16/12/2024 FR0000125486 181 224 99,80100 XPAR VINCI 16/12/2024 FR0000125486 27 884 99,98900 CEUX VINCI 16/12/2024 FR0000125486 1 578 99,98630 TQEX VINCI 17/12/2024 FR0000125486 117 442 99,33350 XPAR VINCI 17/12/2024 FR0000125486 21 695 99,31640 CEUX VINCI 17/12/2024 FR0000125486 4 274 99,33340 TQEX VINCI 18/12/2024 FR0000125486 79 003 99,33380 XPAR VINCI 18/12/2024 FR0000125486 45 072 99,33550 CEUX VINCI 18/12/2024 FR0000125486 8 195 99,36330 TQEX VINCI 19/12/2024 FR0000125486 213 658 98,33590 XPAR VINCI 19/12/2024 FR0000125486 110 187 98,34870 CEUX VINCI 19/12/2024 FR0000125486 3 464 98,41520 TQEX VINCI 20/12/2024 FR0000125486 107 903 97,35790 XPAR VINCI 20/12/2024 FR0000125486 47 454 97,37260 CEUX VINCI 20/12/2024 FR0000125486 4 995 97,22690 TQEX TOTAL 974 028 98,7816

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

