Disclosure of transactions in on shares from December 16th to December 20th, 2024

Nanterre, December 23rd, 2024                     

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from December 16th to December 20th, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From December 16th to December 20th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI16/12/2024FR0000125486181 22499,80100XPAR
VINCI16/12/2024FR000012548627 88499,98900CEUX
VINCI16/12/2024FR00001254861 57899,98630TQEX
VINCI17/12/2024FR0000125486117 44299,33350XPAR
VINCI17/12/2024FR000012548621 69599,31640CEUX
VINCI17/12/2024FR00001254864 27499,33340TQEX
VINCI18/12/2024FR000012548679 00399,33380XPAR
VINCI18/12/2024FR000012548645 07299,33550CEUX
VINCI18/12/2024FR00001254868 19599,36330TQEX
VINCI19/12/2024FR0000125486213 65898,33590XPAR
VINCI19/12/2024FR0000125486110 18798,34870CEUX
VINCI19/12/2024FR00001254863 46498,41520TQEX
VINCI20/12/2024FR0000125486107 90397,35790XPAR
VINCI20/12/2024FR000012548647 45497,37260CEUX
VINCI20/12/2024FR00001254864 99597,22690TQEX
      
  TOTAL974 02898,7816 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

