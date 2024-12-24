Digital Signage Software Market Outlook 2024-2033, Featuring Profiles of Poppulo, Scala, Panasonic, Samsung Electronics and Hexnode

Dublin, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Signage Software Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital signage software market reached a value of nearly $10 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.64% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $10 billion in 2023 to $18.9 billion in 2028 at a rate of 13.47%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.31% from 2028 and reach $35.2 billion in 2033.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the growth in transportation infrastructure, increasing government support, expansion of the hospitality industry and growth in the retail sector. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period include data privacy concerns.



Going forward, the rising adoption of digital out of home (DOOH) advertising, rise in smart cities initiatives, increase in demand for digital advertising, increasing focus on customer engagement and rising urbanization will drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the digital signage software market in the future include high initial investment and limited availability of skilled personnel and technical expertise.





The digital signage software market is segmented by software into edge server software, content management system and other software. The content management system market was the largest segment of the digital signage software market segmented by software, accounting for 51.87% or $5.2 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the edge server software segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the digital signage software market segmented by software, at a CAGR of 14.48% during 2023-2028.



The digital signage software market is segmented by service type into installation services, maintenance and support services and other service types. The maintenance and support services market was the largest segment of the digital signage software market segmented by service type, accounting for 48.33% or $4.8 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the maintenance and support services segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the digital signage software market segmented by service type, at a CAGR of 14.33% during 2023-2028.



The digital signage software market is segmented by application into healthcare, retail, corporate, hospitality, entertainment, transportation, banking and other applications. The retail market was the largest segment of the digital signage software market segmented by application, accounting for 28.8% or $2.9 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the healthcare segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the digital signage software market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 16.42% during 2023-2028.



North America was the largest region in the digital signage software market, accounting for 33.91% or $3.4 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the digital signage software market will be Asia-Pacific and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 15.90% and 15.32% respectively. These will be followed by the Middle East and South America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 14.71% and 14.21% respectively.



The global digital signage software market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 4.65% of the total market in 2023. Poppulo (Four Winds Interactive LLC) was the largest competitor with a 0.75% share of the market, followed by Scala Inc. with 0.73%, Panasonic Holdings Corporation with 0.69%, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. with 0.63%, Hexnode with 0.45%, BrightSign LLC with 0.41%, ViewSonic Corporation with 0.30%, Mvix (USA) Inc. with 0.26%, LG Electronics Inc. (SuperSign) with 0.22% and Broadsign International LLC with 0.21%.



The top opportunities in the digital signage software market segmented by software will arise in the content management system segment, which will gain $4.6 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the digital signage software market segmented by service type will arise in the maintenance and support services segment, which will gain $4.6 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the digital signage software market segmented by application will arise in the retail segment, which will gain $2.8 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The digital signage software market size will gain the most in the USA at $2.2 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for the digital signage software market include secure and scalable content management solutions for modern organizations, focus on introducing cloud-based platforms for enhanced remote display management, unlocking immersive viewing experiences for multiple displays and integration of artificial intelligence to optimize content delivery.



Player-adopted strategies in the digital signage software market include focus on enhancing operational capabilities and product offerings through strategic partnerships and strengthening business operations through new product solutions.



The report covers market characteristics; size and growth; segmentation; regional and country breakdowns; competitive landscape; market shares; trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider digital signage software market; and compares it with other markets.

Markets Covered:

Software: Edge Server Software; Content Management System; Other Software

Service Type: Installation Services; Maintenance and Support Services; Other Service Types

Application: Healthcare; Retail; Corporate; Hospitality; Entertainment; Transportation; Banking; Other Applications

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 298 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $35.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Major Market Trends

Secure and Scalable Content Management Solutions For Modern Organizations

Focus on Introducing Cloud-Based Platforms For Enhanced Remote Display Management

Unlocking Immersive Viewing Experiences For Multiple Displays

Integration of Artificial Intelligence To Optimize Content Delivery

Global Digital Signage Software Market Segmentation

Global Digital Signage Software Market, Segmentation by Software, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

Global Digital Signage Software Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

Global Digital Signage Software Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

Digital Signage Software Market, Regional and Country Analysis

Global Digital Signage Software Market, by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

Global Digital Signage Software Market, by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

Poppulo (Four Winds Interactive)

Scala

Panasonic

Samsung Electronics

Hexnode

Other Major and Innovative Companies

BrightSign

ViewSonic

Mvix (USA) Inc

LG Electronics Inc. (SuperSign)

Broadsign International

ConnectedSign

Visix Inc

Sony Group

ScreenCloud Ltd

Omnivex Corporation

Yodeck Intelligent Digital Signage Platform

NoviSign Digital Signage

Intuiface SAS

Xibo Signage Ltd

Rise Vision

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Vertiseit Acquired Visual Art

Univerus Acquired Display Systems International

STRATACACHE Acquired Dot2Dot Communications

ZetaDisplay Acquired Beyond Digital Solutions Ltd

PLAYipp Acquired Databeat

ZetaDisplay Acquired Peakmedia

AUO Display Plus Corporation Acquired Rise Vision Inc

