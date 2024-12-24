Crypto Exchange LCX Files Pre-Application For MiCA License in Liechtenstein

Vaduz, Liechtenstein, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LCX, the Liechtenstein Cryptoassets Exchange, has officially filed a pre-application for the Pan-European MiCA (Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation) license under Liechtenstein’s Financial Market Authority (FMA). This significant move positions LCX as one of the first regulated cryptocurrency exchanges seeking full compliance with the forthcoming MiCA regulations.

LCX is Europe’s fastest growing regulated crypto exchange and has been rigorously preparing for the new regulatory framework to be MiCA ready. Liechtenstein will implement MiCAR through the EEA MiCAR Implementation Act, which is planned to take effect on February 1, 2025. LCX’s MiCA license will give LCX full market access across the European Economic Area (EEA), which includes 30 countries — EU member states along with Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway — and has a combined population of approximately 450 million people.

LCX has been registered as a Crypto Assets Service Provider (CASP) in Liechtenstein since 2020 and holds more registrations under the Blockchain Laws (Trusted Technology Service Provider Act) than any other company in the country. With its readiness for MiCA, LCX stands as the largest cryptocurrency exchange headquartered in the EEA, offering market access to the entire European Union. By meeting Liechtenstein's stringent regulatory requirements, LCX is officially prepared to operate under the forthcoming MiCA framework.

Monty C. M. Metzger, CEO and Founder of LCX, stated,

"Filing for the preliminary MiCA license is a pivotal step in our growth strategy and reflects our long-standing commitment to regulatory excellence. We have always been a leader in driving compliance within the crypto industry, and this move will enable us to continue delivering innovative, compliant, and secure services to become the leading crypto exchange in Europe. People are proud of having an account at LCX."

LCX’s pre-application process in Liechtenstein demonstrates its proactive approach in ensuring a seamless transition to MiCA regulations, one of the world’s most comprehensive regulatory regimes for digital assets. Formally, MiCA license applications in Liechtenstein can only be submitted starting from the applicability of MiCAR (February 1, 2025, and the enactment of the EEA-MiCAR Implementation Act). MiCA provides regulatory clarity while enabling innovation for Bitcoin, digital assets and blockchain technology.

About LCX

LCX is the largest crypto exchange in Liechtenstein and one of the leading exchanges in Europe. As a regulated cryptocurrency exchange LCX.com has become one of the fastest growing digital asset spot exchanges for Euro (EUR), Bitcoin, Ethereum and hundreds of other crypto currencies. LCX was founded in 2018 and is offering solutions for compliant token issuance and RWA tokenization. LCX's mission is to empower individuals and businesses with secure, innovative crypto solutions, revolutionizing finance through blockchain and enabling Freedom of Wealth.

