Growth Trends in the $4.5 Billion U.S. Light- & Medium-Duty Open Trailer Manufacturing Industry

The manufacturing landscape of light- & medium-duty open trailers in the United States is the subject of a newly completed comprehensive analysis. The report for the year 2024 delves into various trailer types including car hauler, dump, equipment, flatbed, landscape, and utility trailers. This extensive research provides a pivotal understanding of the market size, trends, and shares, helping stakeholders make informed decisions.
This report is accompanied by an Excel database with data on all manufacturers.
Light & Medium-Duty Open Trailer Types
- Car Hauler Trailers
- Dump Trailers
- Equipment Trailers
- Flatbed Trailers
- Landscape Trailers
- Utility Trailers
Quantification
- Market Size by Trailer Type in Units & Dollars
- Market Size by Length Group, Hitch Type, & GVWR
- 5-Year Historical Market Size by Trailer Type: Units
- Market Shares: Open Trailers: All and by Trailer Type: Units & Dollars
- Market Shares by Length Group, Hitch Type, GVWR & Corporate Groups
- Manufacturer Count & Shipments by Region
- 5-year Outlook by Trailer Type: Units
- Key Manufacturer Data - revenue, employees and ownership for all manufacturers
Key Topics Covered:
Part I: Industry Analysis
- Scope & Method
- Open Trailer Types
- Executive Summary
- Industry Analysis
- Market Size Estimates: by (i) Type (ii) Length Group (iii) Hitch Type (iv) GVWR (v) Geography (vi) Ownership
- 5-Year History: Total & by Trailer Type: Units
- Manufacturer Count: by (i) Trailer Type (ii) Number of Trailer Types Offered and (iii) Estimated Unit Ranges
- Market Share Estimates: Total, by (i) Trailer Type (ii) Length Group (iii) Hitch Type (iv) GVWR (v) Corporate Groups
- 5-Year Outlook: Estimated Units
- Key Manufacturer Data
Part II: Analysis by Trailer for All Trailer Types
- Estimated Market Size in Units & Dollars: Total & by Length Group, Hitch type & GVWR
- Estimated Market Shares (Units & Dollars) for Top 10 Manufacturers
- Manufacturer Count by State/Province
- 5-Year Outlook: Estimated Units
Appendix 1: Excel Database
- Summary: Market Size Estimates by Trailer Type: Estimated Units & Dollars
- Market Size by Length Group: Estimated Units & Dollars
- Market Size by Hitch Type: Estimated Units & Dollars
- Market Size by GVWR: Estimated Units & Dollars
- All Units-Alpha: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units - Alphabetical Order
- All Dollars-Alpha: All Manufacturers: Estimated Dollars ($ Mill.) - Alphabetical Order
- All Units-Rank Order: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units - Rank Order
- All Dollars-Rank Order: All Manufacturers: Estimated Dollars ($ Mill.) - Rank Order
- Key Mfr. Data: Key Manufacturer Data
- Historical: 5-Year History by Trailer Type: Units
- Outlook: 5-Year Outlook by Trailer Type: Estimated Units
- Geography: Manufacturer Count, Estimated Units & Dollars by State/Province
- Car Haulers: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units & Dollars: Rank Order: Total Units
- Dump Trailers: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units & Dollars: Rank Order: Total Units
- Equipment Trailers: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units & Dollars: Rank Order: Total Units
- Flatbed Trailers: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units & Dollars: Rank Order: Total Units
- Landscape Trailers: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units & Dollars: Rank Order: Total Units
- Utility Trailers: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units & Dollars: Rank Order: Total Units
