Growth Trends in the $4.5 Billion U.S. Light- & Medium-Duty Open Trailer Manufacturing Industry

The manufacturing landscape of light- & medium-duty open trailers in the United States is the subject of a newly completed comprehensive analysis. The report for the year 2024 delves into various trailer types including car hauler, dump, equipment, flatbed, landscape, and utility trailers. This extensive research provides a pivotal understanding of the market size, trends, and shares, helping stakeholders make informed decisions.

This report is accompanied by an Excel database with data on all manufacturers.

Light & Medium-Duty Open Trailer Types

Car Hauler Trailers

Dump Trailers

Equipment Trailers

Flatbed Trailers

Landscape Trailers

Utility Trailers

Quantification

Market Size by Trailer Type in Units & Dollars

Market Size by Length Group, Hitch Type, & GVWR

5-Year Historical Market Size by Trailer Type: Units

Market Shares: Open Trailers: All and by Trailer Type: Units & Dollars

Market Shares by Length Group, Hitch Type, GVWR & Corporate Groups

Manufacturer Count & Shipments by Region

5-year Outlook by Trailer Type: Units

Key Manufacturer Data - revenue, employees and ownership for all manufacturers

The report will be delivered in three files. Part I: Industry Analysis and Part II: Analysis by Trailer Type are PDF files, and Appendix I is an Excel file with data from the tables in the report.

The report can be put to immediate use for sales and market planning, M&A identification, and competitive share analysis.



Key Topics Covered:

Part I: Industry Analysis

Scope & Method

Open Trailer Types

Executive Summary

Industry Analysis

Market Size Estimates: by (i) Type (ii) Length Group (iii) Hitch Type (iv) GVWR (v) Geography (vi) Ownership

5-Year History: Total & by Trailer Type: Units

Manufacturer Count: by (i) Trailer Type (ii) Number of Trailer Types Offered and (iii) Estimated Unit Ranges

Market Share Estimates: Total, by (i) Trailer Type (ii) Length Group (iii) Hitch Type (iv) GVWR (v) Corporate Groups

5-Year Outlook: Estimated Units

Key Manufacturer Data

Part II: Analysis by Trailer for All Trailer Types

Estimated Market Size in Units & Dollars: Total & by Length Group, Hitch type & GVWR

Estimated Market Shares (Units & Dollars) for Top 10 Manufacturers

Manufacturer Count by State/Province

5-Year Outlook: Estimated Units

Appendix 1: Excel Database

Summary: Market Size Estimates by Trailer Type: Estimated Units & Dollars

Market Size by Length Group: Estimated Units & Dollars

Market Size by Hitch Type: Estimated Units & Dollars

Market Size by GVWR: Estimated Units & Dollars

All Units-Alpha: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units - Alphabetical Order

All Dollars-Alpha: All Manufacturers: Estimated Dollars ($ Mill.) - Alphabetical Order

All Units-Rank Order: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units - Rank Order

All Dollars-Rank Order: All Manufacturers: Estimated Dollars ($ Mill.) - Rank Order

Key Mfr. Data: Key Manufacturer Data

Historical: 5-Year History by Trailer Type: Units

Outlook: 5-Year Outlook by Trailer Type: Estimated Units

Geography: Manufacturer Count, Estimated Units & Dollars by State/Province

Car Haulers: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units & Dollars: Rank Order: Total Units

Dump Trailers: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units & Dollars: Rank Order: Total Units

Equipment Trailers: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units & Dollars: Rank Order: Total Units

Flatbed Trailers: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units & Dollars: Rank Order: Total Units

Landscape Trailers: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units & Dollars: Rank Order: Total Units

Utility Trailers: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units & Dollars: Rank Order: Total Units

