Global Copper Mining Growth Trends to 2030, Featuring Freeport-McMoRan, BHP, Codelco, Grupo Mexico, Glencore, Anglo American, Zijin Mining Group, First Quantum Minerals, Antofagasta & Rio Tinto

The "Global Copper Mining to 2030" provides a comprehensive coverage on the global copper industry. It provides historical and forecast data on copper production by country, production by company, reserves by country and world copper prices. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global copper industry. It further profiles major copper producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.
In 2024, global copper production is expected to reach 22.9 million tonnes (Mt), up by 3.2% over 2023. Chile, the DRC, Russia, Zambia, and China will be the top five contributors to the growth in supply in 2024. Combined output from these countries is expected to increase from 11.3Mt in 2023 to 11.9Mt in 2024 - a 4.8% increase. Global copper production is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period (2024-2030) to reach 29.3Mt in 2030.
Company Coverage:
- Freeport-McMoRan
- BHP
- Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile
- Grupo Mexico
- Glencore
- Anglo American
- Zijin Mining Group
- First Quantum Minerals
- Antofagasta
- Rio Tinto
Key Topics Covered:
- Reserves
- Copper production
- Competitive landscape
- Copper prices
- Active mines
- Major development projects
- Major exploration projects
- Demand and trade
- Appendix
