Vivos Inc.’s IsoPet® Division Achieves Exceptional Growth in 2024, Expanding Certified Veterinary Clinics Nationwide

Richland, WA, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Inc. (OTCQB: RDGL) is pleased to announce the significant achievements of its IsoPet® Animal Cancer Division, setting new milestones in veterinary cancer care, and expanding its network of certified clinics across the U.S.

IsoPet® 2024: A Year of Innovation and Expansion

In 2024, IsoPet® cemented its position as a leader in minimally invasive animal cancer treatments, achieving key milestones in growth and innovation.

1. Establishing a Dedicated Division

In May 2024, IsoPet® was launched as a standalone division within Vivos Inc., reaffirming the company’s commitment to advancing veterinary cancer care. The division is led by a team of experienced professionals dedicated to expanding IsoPet®’s reach and impact.

2. Nationwide Marketing and Awareness Campaign

The launch of a new website, www.IsoPet.com, in Q1 2024 provided resources, research, and live support for pet owners and veterinarians.

A nationwide IsoPet® marketing campaign engaged communities and veterinary professionals, raising awareness of IsoPet®’s innovative cancer treatments.



3. Expansion of Certified Veterinary Clinics

The number of IsoPet ® -certified clinics grew from 8 to 13 in 2024, with a focus on increasing accessibility for pet owners across key regions in the United States.

-certified clinics grew from 8 to 13 in 2024, with a focus on increasing accessibility for pet owners across key regions in the United States. Strong demand for IsoPet® from the veterinary community led to the introduction of a clinic certification fee and the development of a robust pipeline for radioactive material licensing and certification training. An additional 5-10 clinics are expected to be certified in 2025.



4. Social Media and Conference Engagement

IsoPet ® expanded its digital presence across Facebook, X (Twitter), LinkedIn, and Instagram, connecting with pet owners and veterinary professionals.

expanded its digital presence across Facebook, X (Twitter), LinkedIn, and Instagram, connecting with pet owners and veterinary professionals. Participated in six major veterinary conferences highlighted IsoPet®’s applications for small animals, equines, exotic pets, and zoo animals.



5. Breakthrough Applications and Notable Firsts

IsoPet ® treated its first exotic animal, a ferret, and was successfully used to manage caudal heel pain in horses.

treated its first exotic animal, a ferret, and was successfully used to manage caudal heel pain in horses. Sumner Veterinary Hospital in Washington became the first clinic certified to treat exotic animals with IsoPet ® .

. The introduction of “Margin Therapy” enabled IsoPet® to target resected tumor margins, reducing the risk of cancer recurrence.



Operational Enhancements and Vision for 2025

IsoPet® enters 2025 with plans to:

Expand its network to 14 certified clinics, with 5 more pending licensing.

Collaborate with top veterinary hospitals and universities to explore new applications.

Implement biweekly production schedules to ensure consistent supply.

Launch volume pricing to make treatments more affordable and accessible for veterinarians and pet owners.



A Growing Market Opportunity

The global veterinary oncology market, valued at $1.18 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2024 to 2030. In the United States alone, approximately 6 million dogs and 6 million cats are diagnosed with cancer each year, alongside rising awareness of cancer in equines and exotic animals. IsoPet® is well-positioned to address a portion of this growing demand with innovative, effective, and minimally invasive cancer treatments.

A Message from Vivos Inc. CEO, Dr. Michael Korenko

“Over the last two years, we focused on identifying the most effective marketing approaches, and those efforts are now paying off. Our priority for 2025 and 2026 is to expand our network of small animal, equine, and exotic clinics while increasing the number of patients benefiting from IsoPet®’s innovative treatments. Clinics appreciate the low-cost certification process, and pet owners value IsoPet®’s one-time effective therapies.”

– Michael K. Korenko, Sc.D.

President & CEO, Vivos Inc.

For more information, visit www.IsoPet.com or follow IsoPet® on social media.

About IsoPet®

IsoPet®, a division of Vivos Inc., specializes in injectable brachytherapy for animal cancer treatments. This minimally invasive technology offers targeted, localized therapy with minimal side effects, improving outcomes and quality of life for pets and their owners.

Follow Vivos Inc @VivosIncUSA, Radiogel® and Isopet® on X (Twitter):

For media inquiries, contact:

Michael K. Korenko, Sc.D.

President & CEO, Vivos Inc.

Email: MKorenko@RadioGel.com

About Vivos Inc. (OTCQB: RDGL)

Vivos Inc. has developed an Yttrium-90-based injectable Precision Radionuclide Therapy™ medical device to treat tumors in animals (IsoPet®) and humans (RadioGel®). Using the company's proprietary hydrogel technology, PRnT™ uses highly localized radiation to destroy cancerous tumors by placing a radioactive isotope directly inside the treatment area. The injection delivers therapeutic radiation from within the tumor without the entrance skin dose and associated side effects of treatment that characterize external-beam radiation therapy. This feature allows the safe delivery of higher doses needed for treating non-resectable and radiation-resistant cancers.

RadioGel® is a hydrogel liquid containing tiny yttrium-90 phosphate microparticles that may be administered directly into a tumor. The hydrogel is a yttrium-90 carrier at room temperature that gels within the tumor interstitial spaces after injection to keep the radiation sources safely in place. The short-range beta radiation from yttrium-90 localizes the dose within the treatment area so that normal organs and tissues are not adversely affected.

RadioGel® also has a short half-life – delivering more than 90% of its therapeutic radiation within 10 days. This compares favorably to other available treatment options requiring up to six weeks or more to deliver a full course of radiation therapy. Therapy can be safely administered as an outpatient procedure, and the patient may return home without subsequent concern for radiation dose to family members.

University veterinary hospitals use the IsoPet® Solutions division to demonstrate animal cancers' safety and therapeutic effectiveness. Testing on feline sarcoma at Washington State University was completed in 2018, and testing on canine soft tissue sarcomas at the University of Missouri was completed in 2019. The Company has obtained confirmation from the FDA Center for Veterinary Medicine that IsoPet® is classified as a medical device according to its intended use and means by which it achieves its intended purpose. The FDA also reviewed the product labeling, which included canine and feline sarcomas as the initial indications for use. The FDA does not require pre-market approval for veterinary devices, so no additional approval was required to generate revenue through the sale of IsoPet® to University animal hospitals and private veterinary clinics.

IsoPet® for treating animals uses the same technology as RadioGel® for treating humans. The Food and Drug Administration advised using different product names to avoid confusion and cross-use.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners, and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.