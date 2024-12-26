Bitget Wallet Expands DeSci Ecosystem Access

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet, the leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has expanded access to Decentralized Science (DeSci) ecosystems with new features. Users can now access a hot token list, real-time market insights and token data, and a dedicated dApp zone for DeSci projects to discover, trade, and participate in emerging DeSci initiatives such as BIO Protocol, Pump Science, VitaDAO, Molecule, and more.

DeSci initiatives aim to democratize scientific research and promote the sharing of funding and data using blockchain technology. Bitget Wallet helps users engage with this ecosystem by providing the DeSci hot token list and real-time token data. These tools allow users to track trends, discover emerging projects, and make informed trading decisions. The new DeSci dApp zone also enables users to participate in upcoming DeSci projects and capture opportunities as they arise. With DeSci set to be a major trend in 2025, these features position Bitget Wallet as a gateway to DeSci ecosystems.

Bitget Wallet is a secure, multichain wallet building the next generation Web3 superapp, offering a comprehensive range of features, including digital asset management, instant swap trading, staking pools, NFT marketplace, and a DApp browser. It also provides advanced tools like candlestick charts and Smart Money Alerts for better trading decisions. Recently, Bitget Wallet added Solana limit order functionality for transaction automation and tools like MemeX to help users discover and trade new memecoins and other tokens. With a $300 million user protection fund, Bitget Wallet ensures asset security while simplifying the on-chain experience.

Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet, stated, "Bitget Wallet is on a mission to make onchain finance accessible to everyone. Our goal is to provide a secure and user-friendly platform for the next billion users to seamlessly explore and engage with decentralized ecosystems."

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is the home of Web3, uniting endless possibilities in one non-custodial wallet. With over 40 million users, it offers comprehensive on-chain services, including asset management, instant swaps, rewards, staking, trading tools, live market data, a DApp browser, and an NFT marketplace. Designed for everyone from beginners to advanced traders, it supports mnemonic, MPC, and AA wallet options. With connections to over 100 blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and 500,000+ tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, along with a $300 million protection fund for your digital assets. Experience Bitget Wallet Lite to start your Web3 journey.

