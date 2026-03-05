Bitget Lists USDGO (USDGO) for Spot Trading

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), announced the addition of USDGO (USDGO) in the Innovation Zone for spot trading. Trading for the USDGO/USDT and USDGO/USDC pairs opened on March 4, 2026, 08:00 (UTC), with withdrawals available from March 5, 2026, 09:00 (UTC).

To celebrate the listing, Bitget will run a USDGO/USDT and USDGO/USDC zero-fee promotion starting March 4, 2026, at 08:00 (UTC) until further notice. During this period, all eligible users can enjoy zero trading fees for USDGO/USDT and USDGO/USDC spot trading pairs, providing a more efficient entry point for traders seeking exposure to USDGO while enhancing liquidity across the newly listed markets.

USDGO is a fully regulated, enterprise-grade stablecoin protocol engineered to provide the foundational liquidity layer for global payment infrastructure and institutional settlement. Issued by Anchorage Digital Bank N.A. and distributed via OSL Group, the asset is pegged 1:1 to the U.S. Dollar and operates under a federal charter to ensure rigorous compliance with international financial standards. The protocol aims to reduce counterparty risk and optimizes capital efficiency, empowering enterprises in sectors such as international trade, e-commerce, and financial services to execute large-scale, compliant transactions with near-instant finality.

Bitget's Universal Exchange (UEX) combines exchange grade infrastructure with OnChain access, giving users a single account to discover and trade millions of tokens across leading networks. While this open gateway enables broad market access without traditional listing bottlenecks, Bitget’s listing highlights a different tier of assets—projects with real backing, clear utility, strong community and partner support. Together, UEX offers both breadth and quality: universal discovery at scale, and curated opportunities for users who prefer to explore crypto's vastness. The addition of USDGO (USDGO) further enhances these opportunities, reinforcing Bitget’s role in bridging the institutional-grade financial infrastructure and the decentralized economy that addresses the critical liquidity and transparency requirements of the modern global enterprise.

