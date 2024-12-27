Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 19 December 2024 to 24 December 2024

Share Buyback Program
On 22 November 2024, Bekaert announced the start of the first tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million (the First Tranche). As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 19 December 2024 to 24 December 2024, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 47 820 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the First Tranche of the Program during the period from 19 December 2024 to 24 December 2024:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
19 December 2024Euronext Brussels10 90032.6933.0632.38356 321
 MTF CBOE5 93632.7233.2432.34194 226
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
20 December 2024Euronext Brussels9 61932.5832.8832.16313 387
 MTF CBOE5 38132.6432.8232.16175 636
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
23 December 2024Euronext Brussels10 00033.0033.1432.64330 000
 MTF CBOE2 00032.9833.1432.6865 960
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
24 December 2024Euronext Brussels2 48633.0133.0433.0082 063
 MTF CBOE1 49833.0233.1033.0049 464
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
25 December 2024Euronext Brussels     
 MTF CBOE     
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 47 82032.7733.2432.161 567 057

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 600 shares during the period from 19 December 2024 to 24 December 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 700 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 19 December 2024 to 24 December 2024:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
19 December 20241 60032.6232.8432.4052 192
20 December 202480032.3832.5432.1825 904
23 December 202420032.8032.8032.806 560
24 December 202400.000.000.000
25 December 202400.000.000.000
Total2 600   84 656


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
19 December 20242 20033.2333.5032.8473 106
20 December 20241 30032.8832.9032.8842 744
23 December 20241 20033.0333.0633.0039 636
24 December 202400.000.000.000
25 December 202400.000.000.000
Total4 700   155 486

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 40 405 shares.

On 24 December 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 201 741 own shares, or 4.06% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

