Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 19 December 2024 to 24 December 2024
Share Buyback Program
On 22 November 2024, Bekaert announced the start of the first tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million (the First Tranche). As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 19 December 2024 to 24 December 2024, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 47 820 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the First Tranche of the Program during the period from 19 December 2024 to 24 December 2024:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|19 December 2024
|Euronext Brussels
|10 900
|32.69
|33.06
|32.38
|356 321
|MTF CBOE
|5 936
|32.72
|33.24
|32.34
|194 226
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|20 December 2024
|Euronext Brussels
|9 619
|32.58
|32.88
|32.16
|313 387
|MTF CBOE
|5 381
|32.64
|32.82
|32.16
|175 636
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|23 December 2024
|Euronext Brussels
|10 000
|33.00
|33.14
|32.64
|330 000
|MTF CBOE
|2 000
|32.98
|33.14
|32.68
|65 960
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|24 December 2024
|Euronext Brussels
|2 486
|33.01
|33.04
|33.00
|82 063
|MTF CBOE
|1 498
|33.02
|33.10
|33.00
|49 464
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|25 December 2024
|Euronext Brussels
|MTF CBOE
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|47 820
|32.77
|33.24
|32.16
|1 567 057
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 600 shares during the period from 19 December 2024 to 24 December 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 700 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 19 December 2024 to 24 December 2024:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|19 December 2024
|1 600
|32.62
|32.84
|32.40
|52 192
|20 December 2024
|800
|32.38
|32.54
|32.18
|25 904
|23 December 2024
|200
|32.80
|32.80
|32.80
|6 560
|24 December 2024
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|25 December 2024
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|2 600
|84 656
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|19 December 2024
|2 200
|33.23
|33.50
|32.84
|73 106
|20 December 2024
|1 300
|32.88
|32.90
|32.88
|42 744
|23 December 2024
|1 200
|33.03
|33.06
|33.00
|39 636
|24 December 2024
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|25 December 2024
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|4 700
|155 486
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 40 405 shares.
On 24 December 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 201 741 own shares, or 4.06% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
