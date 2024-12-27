Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 19 December 2024 to 24 December 2024

Share Buyback Program

On 22 November 2024 , Bekaert announced the start of the first tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million (the First Tranche). As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 19 December 2024 to 24 December 2024, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 47 820 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the First Tranche of the Program during the period from 19 December 2024 to 24 December 2024:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 19 December 2024 Euronext Brussels 10 900 32.69 33.06 32.38 356 321 MTF CBOE 5 936 32.72 33.24 32.34 194 226 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 20 December 2024 Euronext Brussels 9 619 32.58 32.88 32.16 313 387 MTF CBOE 5 381 32.64 32.82 32.16 175 636 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 23 December 2024 Euronext Brussels 10 000 33.00 33.14 32.64 330 000 MTF CBOE 2 000 32.98 33.14 32.68 65 960 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 24 December 2024 Euronext Brussels 2 486 33.01 33.04 33.00 82 063 MTF CBOE 1 498 33.02 33.10 33.00 49 464 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 25 December 2024 Euronext Brussels MTF CBOE MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 47 820 32.77 33.24 32.16 1 567 057

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 600 shares during the period from 19 December 2024 to 24 December 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 700 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 19 December 2024 to 24 December 2024:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 19 December 2024 1 600 32.62 32.84 32.40 52 192 20 December 2024 800 32.38 32.54 32.18 25 904 23 December 2024 200 32.80 32.80 32.80 6 560 24 December 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 25 December 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 2 600 84 656





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 19 December 2024 2 200 33.23 33.50 32.84 73 106 20 December 2024 1 300 32.88 32.90 32.88 42 744 23 December 2024 1 200 33.03 33.06 33.00 39 636 24 December 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 25 December 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 4 700 155 486

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 40 405 shares.

On 24 December 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 201 741 own shares, or 4.06% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

