M&C Communications Celebrates 100 Episodes of the “Move the Stairs” Podcast

Denver, CO, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M&C Communications is proud to announce the publication of its 100th episode of the Move the Stairs podcast! Since launching the podcast series amid the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, the public relations experts at M&C Communications have spoken to dozens of business owners, communications professionals, entrepreneurs, and journalists to unearth some of the very best practices of Brand Protection PR™. This unique practice of strategic public relations blends the creation of loyal stakeholders with media mastery and brand resilience.

What is Move the Stairs?

Move the Stairs is M&C’s commitment to its clients. It’s a nod to a defining moment in the television career of M&C Communications Founder and President Diane Mulligan. In the news, you have to be first with the story, no excuses. One night, she had to get the first network TV news interview with the brand-new Senate candidate after he had accepted the nomination on stage. She noticed the stairs leading off the stage were taking the candidate directly to her competitors. She looked around and noticed the stairs were on wheels. So she walked over, unbolted the stairs, and moved them over to her side of the stage so the candidate could walk off the stage and to her team first. There’s always a way to ‘Move the Stairs’ to make the best possible outcome happen for clients.

Moving the Stairs During the Pandemic: 2020

The Move the Stairs concept originated from vlogs recorded by the team at the height of the pandemic. Like so many other creators, knowing there was an audience, M&C’s PR Pros took to YouTube to educate business owners about how public relations could help them construct a strategic foundation of goodwill that accumulates over time among their most important stakeholders. After generating enough video content, M&C Communications decided to turn the vlogs into podcasts.

CBD Enters the Conversation: 2021 - 2023

A relatively unknown and widely misunderstood industry, cannabis became a focal point of the Move the Stairs podcast. After all, who else has a natural talent that closely follows the practices of Brand Protection PR™ than business owners and entrepreneurs who operate in an industry rife with regulatory confusion and misinformation? The podcast featured reputable industry members, including the U.S. Hemp Roundtable, Franny’s Farmacy, cbdMD, Splish Naturals, NOBO cannabis, and journalists, including those who write for Green Market Report, The Denver Post, Extraction Magazine, Green Entrepreneur, and many more.

Move the Stairs Podcast: Today

After careful consideration, the M&C Communications team decided that it shouldn’t just be CBD companies that are allowed to have all the fun— every industry faces obstacles that Brand Protection PR™ can help solve. Since the change, guests from Project C.U.R.E, Lung Cancer Foundation of America, Blue Delta Jeans, and more have appeared, sharing their “Move the Stairs Moments,” a moment in business in which they didn’t take no for an answer, and thought outside of the box to come up with a unique solution or strategy to solve complex problems.

What’s next?

How about another 100 episodes? As long as companies deploy unique problem-solving solutions, there will be more compelling episodes of the Move the Stairs podcast for listeners to subscribe to and download for free. Click here to subscribe today!

About M&C Communications

For over 15 years, M&C Communications has proven to be an expert in Insider Media Relations™ and Brand Protection PR™, providing businesses with strategic public relations plans and effective content creation services. M&C Communications helps companies enhance visibility and achieve marketing objectives while maintaining brand resiliency. For more information, visit mandccommunications.com.