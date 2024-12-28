BlackRock® Canada Announces Final Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the final annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada for the 2024 tax year.

The distributions are for the annual non-cash capital gains distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds at the year-end, and do not include ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

The record date for the 2024 annual distributions will be December 30, 2024, payable on January 3, 2025. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2024, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) in early 2025.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Reinvested Capital Gains Distribution Per Unit iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH - iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO - iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ $0.54097 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW $0.53602 iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL - iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL.C - iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR - iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE $0.74266 iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF $3.00439 iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP $1.74677 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF - iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG - iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU $0.96485 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C $3.70264 iShares Premium Money Market ETF(2) CMR $0.01904 iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW - iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD - iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ $0.71965 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD - iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD - iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO - iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW $5.65387 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH - iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE - iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL $0.59028 iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS - iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT $1.16730 iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO $1.10408 iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR - iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR.C - iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index ETF XAD $0.97697 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG - iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U - iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH - iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW - iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1) XAW.U - iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL - iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB - iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM - iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB - iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG - iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU - iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U - iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD - iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG - iShares China Index ETF XCH - iShares Semiconductor Index ETF XCHP $1.15305 iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETF XCLN - iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS - iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS - iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR $0.65524 iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV - iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG $0.63299 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U $0.47088 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH $0.16320 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV $0.78681 iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETF XDNA - iShares Global Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index ETF XDRV $1.81992 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF XDSR - iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU $1.67917 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U $1.17661 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH - iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV - iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1) XEC.U - iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF - iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1) XEF.U - iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG $0.87972 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH - iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF XEMC - iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN - iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT - iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG $0.72561 iShares S&P/TSX Energy Transition Materials Index ETF XETM $1.33143 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU - iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF XEXP - iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH $0.26006 iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF XFLB - iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF XFLI - iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF(1) XFLI.U - iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFLX - iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN - iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR - iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB - iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD - iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB - iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI - iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO $0.14899 iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETF XHAK $0.53547 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB - iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC - iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD $0.74458 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU $1.53620 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY - iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC - iShares India Index ETF XID - iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG - iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS - iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN $0.63621 iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC - iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT $1.08206 iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU - iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB - iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA - iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC - iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1) XMC.U - iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD - iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH - iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI - iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML - iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM - iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS - iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM - iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU $2.15294 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U $1.51028 iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV $1.63051 iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW - iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY - iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF - iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB - iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT - iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ - iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF XQQU - iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF(1) XQQU.U - iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB - iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE - iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB - iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB - iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC - iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE - iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF XSEA - iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XSEM - iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH - iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG - iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU - iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U - iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI - iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF XSMC - iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSMH - iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP - iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSPC - iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST $1.86192 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB - iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH - iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP - iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U - iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU - iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS $0.91278 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTLH - iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF XTLT $0.39211 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1) XTLT.U $0.27756 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR - iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH - iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS - iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1) XUS.U - iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF XUSC - iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF(1) XUSC.U - iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETF XUSF $2.09074 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR $2.68142 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT - iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU - iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U - iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU - iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD -

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFLI.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XQQU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XUS.U, XUSC.U, and XUU.U.

(2) For iShares Premium Money Market ETF (CMR), the distribution amount may include an income component.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca .

