Periodic announcement on the acquisition of the Bank‘s own shares and its results (week 8)

This announcement contains information on transactions of the acquisition of own shares of AB Šiaulių bankas (the Bank) carried during the period specified below under the Bank's own share buy-back programme announced on 31 October 2024.

The period during which the acquisition of the Bank's own shares under the programme was carried out – 04.11.2024 – 27.12.2024.

Period covered by this periodic report – 23.12.2024 – 27.12.2024.

Other information:

Transaction overview Date Total number of shares purchased on the day ( units) Weighted average price (EUR) Total value of transactions (EUR) 2024.12.23 82,809 0.824 68,271.84 2024.12.24 - - - 2024.12.25 - - - 2024.12.26 - - - 2024.12.27 - - - Total acquired during the current week 82,809 0.824 68,271.84 Total acquired during the programme period 3,093,270 0.826 2,555,245.38





The Bank's own bought-back shares: 10,260,461 units.









Following the above transactions, the Bank will own a total of 10,343,270 units of own shares representing 1.56 % of the Bank's issued shares.









Further detailed information on the transactions is attached.









This information is also available at: www.sb.lt

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Investment Management Division

tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt

Attachment