Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 23 December 2024 – 27 December 2024

On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024. On 7 November 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced an increase of the existing share buy-back program by DKK 70 million to DKK 220 million with the intention of purchasing shares for the employee share scheme in 2025. Additionally, the program was extended until and including 31 January 2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 52:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 13,503,035 13.18 177,916,310 23 December 2024 37,556 13.78 517,567 27 December 2024 55,000 13.97 768,361 Total, week number 52 92,556 13.89 1,285,928 Accumulated under the program 13,595,591 13.18 179,202,238

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 36,685,864 own shares corresponding to 2.38 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

