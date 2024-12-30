North America Retail Market in Flux: Tech Spending, AI Benefits and Top Priorities for Retailers, Hardware Providers, Software Providers, Service Providers, Investors, Property Managers

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail in Flux: Tech Spending, AI Benefits and Top Priorities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Where is the industry at with tech investments? Which types of retailers are investing at a higher rate than others, and what are they planning to buy in 2025? What technologies have the best-performing retailers already been investing in and seeing results? How does AI come into the equation? These are just some of the questions answered in this new research.

There are clear differences among profit leaders on the technologies behind the scenes that are continuing to improve their margins and offset the impacts of inflation. Some of the key technologies included are POS hardware and software, self-checkouts, payments, mobile POS, Edge Computing, RFID, Computer vision, Artificial Intelligence, 5g, Microservices, Data Lakes, Electronic Shelf-Labels and other Digital Displays, Frictionless technologies, facial recognition, geolocation and others.

In this report, the publisher looks at the AI impact of 10 technologies including Forecasting, Order Management, Order Fulfillment, Supply Chain/WHS Management, Merchandise Allocation, Pricing/Promotions, BI/Analytics, Loss Prevention, Sales & Mktg, HR/WFM/App Dev/Customer Service and others.

With responses from over 300 top retail brands we have produced the results in a detailed, but very easy to read study. You also get the raw data to do your own analysis by segment.

The report is designed for use by Retailers, Hardware Providers, Software Providers, Service Providers, Investors, Property Managers and others who might have a vested interest in the North American retail market. The complete outline with chart titles is below.

Key Highlights

Along with research study analysis, your license also includes the raw data in spreadsheet form to do your own cross tabs. You can cross-tab any answer to any other answer for unique insight.

The publisher breaks down the data to find answers to questions that many in our industry are asking, like the following:

What do the IT Spend, Store Growth and Store Remodels look like for 2025?

How does AI impact technologies?

What are the retailers' Top System Priorities?

What does 2025 look like for POS, Software, Emerging Technologies? What are the trends driving change?

How fast is Edge Computing, RFID, Computer vision or Microservices growing?

What digital customer journeys are profitable for retailers and which are optimized? What is the value of optimizing these journeys.

Which segments are looking to replace POS clients or POS Software? Will it be a good year for Contactless Payments?

Who is planning to deploy which Mobile Platforms, and when?

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Study Highlights

Where is the Puck Going? What Sales Winners are Spending On

Growth Data Stores & Remodels IT Spend Retail Sales Expectations

Digital Customer Journeys Sales Change by Journey Sales as % of Total Overall % of Sales that has a Store Component

Retailer Priorities for 2025

Traditional Technologies and Purchase Plans

Emerging Technologies and Purchase Plans

Spend for Innovation of Existing Systems

AI Impact - Major Impacts in Sales Improvements and Expectations

Appendix and Methodology

